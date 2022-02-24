‘Joe Vs. Carole’: Here Who Is Playing ‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic

The new Peacock Original Series, Joe Vs. Carole tells the story of the Tiger King stars’ decade-long feud. While the Netflix docu-series shows Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin living their real lives, this limited series has its own cast. Fans are wondering who is playing the Tiger King himself.

The answer is actor, writer, and director John Cameron Mitchell. If this sounds familiar to you, it’s because he is a star on and offscreen! On the big screen, he is known for writing, starring, and directing the musical movie Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001). The show made its off-Broadway debut in 1998, going on to become a Tony Award-winning musical revival in 2014. His campy-yet-emotional performance is moving to watch.

In addition to creating Hedwig, Mitchell lists many television credits on his iMDb page. The beginning of his career includes guest starring roles on Law & Order, MacGyver, and The Twilight Zone. More recently, he plays David Pressler-Goings in the HBO series Girls, as well as Andy Warhol in Vinyl.

It seems that the actor enjoys his time as a director just as much as he enjoys being on camera. He directed the film Rabbit Hole starring Nicole Kidman, as well as episodes of Nurse Jackie, GLOW, and How to Talk to Girls at Parties. It is inspiring to see how both of his passions go hand in hand.

I consider John Cameron Mitchell a versatile actor. Whether he is playing a genderqueer East German singer, or the leader of the Pop Art movement, he commits to every role he takes. I think he is the perfect choice to play Joe Exotic in Joe Vs. Carole.

How To Watch ‘Joe Vs. Carole’

The new miniseries Joe Vs. Carole is available exclusively on Peacock. While the streaming platform offers free memberships, their Premium package is only $4.99 per month. This price allows viewers to unlock the entire service’s catalog of movies, television shows, and original content.

The first two episodes of Joe Vs. Carole premiere on Thursday, March 3. The first installment is titled “Unwanted Animals,” which seems to center more on Carole Baskin.

“Carole Baskin, a big cat rescuer, learns that roadside zoo owner Joe Exotic has hired a hit man to murder her; seven years earlier, their rivalry begins when she builds a coalition to shut down his animal show and cub-petting operation,” the description reads.

Episode 2 is titled “Sanctuary,” and the description is more about Joe Exotic and his retaliation.

“Joe takes John and Reinke on a road trip for a surprise visit to Big Cat Rescue; Carole builds a case to bring down an abusive tiger owner; Joe and John take their relationship a step further.”

We are looking forward to watching the new show next week.