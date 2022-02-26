‘Joe Vs Carole’: Here’s Where You Recognize Star Playing Howard Baskin

The new Peacock series Joe Vs Carole is gearing up for its March 3rd release. With a star-studded cast in tow, you may recognize the actor playing the fascinating second husband of Carol Baskin.

Howard Baskin is being played by none other than Kyle MacLachlan. The 63-year old actor lists both film and television credits on his iMDb page dating back to 1984. He began his career playing Paul Atreides in the original Dune film. While the movie was not a commercial success, it was the start of a lifelong professional relationship with director David Lynch.

After a few more films such as Blue Velvet and The Doors, MacLachlan found his way to television. He plays Special Agent Dale Cooper on Twin Peaks, another David Lynch masterpiece. The mystery drama makes the actor a household name, as well as a unique character to play. Dale Cooper is a “quirky, idealistic, and cheerful” cop, as described by Looper. This glass-half-full personality juxtaposes the darkness of the show’s subject matter at times. Lynch himself agrees with this statement in an interview with GQ.

“Kyle plays innocents who are interested in the mysteries of life. He’s the person you trust enough to go into a strange world with,” he says.

Through the 2000s, MacLachlan is seen playing Charlotte’s first husband on Sex and the City, Orson Hodge on Desperate Housewives, and The Captain on How I Met Your Mother. He is obviously a versatile actor, having worked on both comedies and dramas. I curious to see how he takes on Howard Baskin’s character.

The Cast of ‘Joe Vs Carole’

Kyle MacLachlan is just one of the stars a part of the fictional miniseries Joe Vs Carole. Joe Exotic, America’s Tiger King, is being played by Broadway star and director John Cameron Mitchell. The actor is best known for writing, directing, and starring in the musical film Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Tackling important LGBTQIA themes, the musical found its way to the Broadway stage in 2014, winning multiple Tony Awards.

Kate McKinnon is playing Exotic’s nemesis, Carole Baskin. The 38-year old actress and comedian is a staple on Saturday Night Live. She is also in many blockbuster films, including the 2016 Ghostbusters film and Yesterday. Sporting Baskin’s animal-pattern clothes and long blonde hair, she plays the larger-than-life role convincingly.

Other castings on the show include Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, and William Fichtner as Rick Kirkham. Having watched the original Tiger King documentary, I’m wondering how the actors will do playing these real-life individuals. Will it be as entertaining as seeing Joe and Carole themselves?

I guess we will have to watch and find out.