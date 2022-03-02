‘Joe Vs. Carole’ Star Nat Wolff Opens Up About ‘Painful Process’ of Filming Show

Joe Vs. Carole actor Nat Wolff recently discussed how filming the show was quite a “painful process” for him. The upcoming show is going to dramatize the events of Joe Exotic’s life. He first became widely known thanks to the Tiger King documentary on Netflix.

Wolff was tasked with one of the most difficult roles: that of Travis Maldonado, Joe Exotic’s husband. In an interview with Backstage, Wolff discussed the role.

“I sent an email to my agents a year before the audition process even happened, and I said, ‘If they ever make a version of ‘Tiger King,’ I have to play this guy,'” he said.

In the documentary, Maldonado tragically passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Throughout, his relationship with Joe Exotic is far from healthy.

Wolff said filming Joe Vs. Carole was a painful process.

“I found it to be a really painful process because what he goes through is really tough. There are a bunch of roles I’ve played where at the end of each shooting day, I can shake it off, watch ‘Family Guy,’ and feel fine. For this role, I intentionally tried to stay in the mindset the entire shoot, and then even when we wrapped, it was lingering,” he said.

Wolff Has No Regrets About Taking on the ‘Joe Vs. Carole’ Role

But even though the experience was painful, Wolff mentioned that the process was incredibly “life-affirming” for him.

“Going through it was really beautiful and life-affirming. At the end of that project, I had grown as a person even more than I had grown as an actor. It tends to be that, when I grow as a person, it seeps through into the acting.”

Meanwhile, John Cameron Mitchell, who plays Joe Exotic, had the difficult task of trying to play Exotic, who does some truly horrific things throughout the series, as a nuanced person.

“I mean, he was an attempted murderer. But I tried to do right by him in the portrayal so he’s not a monster,” Mitchell told Vulture.

Tiger King absolutely dominated the internet in 2020. Right as the pandemic hit, Tiger King was released, and there was truly nothing better to do than distract yourself with a wild story. But now, two years later, it’ll be interesting to see how something that’s faded from cultural relevance gets dramatized.

One thing is clear: there was a lot of hard work put into this. Hopefully, it pays off.

Joe Vs. Carole premieres on Peacock on March 3rd. It stars Mitchell as Joe Exotic and Kate Mckinnon as Carole Baskin. It appears the show will follow the legal dispute between the two, but also focus on the personal lives of the two personalities.