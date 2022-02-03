John Mellencamp Is ‘Proud’ of Daughter Teddi for Joining ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Musician John Mellencamp shares a sweet family photo congratulating his daughter, Teddi.

There’s no doubt in our minds that Mellencamp has so much love for his family. The “Troubled Man” singer smiles slightly alongside his daughter and granddaughters. Even though he seems a bit confused by his daughter’s latest role, he will hopefully continue to support her.

His caption reads, “A television show that Teddi is on premieres tonight. I don’t know what she’s doing, but I’m proud of her and hope she achieves her goals.”

Mellencamp is a father to five children from all three of his three marriages. Michelle, Teddi, Justice, Hud, and Speck.

It looks like John Mellencamp isn’t the only one wishing his daughter luck on her project. Teddi’s close friend and former co-star Kyle Richards posted a video getting the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast to show their support.

“Good luck, Teddi. We love you so much. You’re going to kill it! Go out there and kill it and win it,” Richards said while Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne also showed their love for Teddi.

Tamra Judge, also a member of the Real Housewives club, shared her congratulations on her Instagram Story. But it looks like Teddi’s handsome husband, Edwin Arroyave not only wins the award for the longest Instagram caption ever, but also had the most to say about the love of his life.

“I cannot begin to describe how proud I am to stand beside such an amazing woman,” he starts. “I may be biased, but I definitely think she stands as the top candidate for this season’s celebrity @bigbrothercbs… am I right?”

Only time will tell, Edwin.

John Mellencamp Remembers Advice from His Wife He Followed Since 1991

John Mellencamp has served as America’s rock star since the late 1970s. All great performers have their preferences for each show. The rock icon just prefers not to have women backstage at his shows, which he’s been performing since he was 14-years-old.

In 1992, the “Jack & Diane” singer married fashion model Elaine Irwin. However, the couple’s romance came to an end when they separated in 2010 after 18 years of marriage. Although the couple is no longer together, Mellencamp remembers Irwin not allowing “girls” from being backstage during his performances. Since given that rule in 1991, he continues to live by it.

“Elaine came out on tour with me [early on] and looked at what was going on. She goes, ‘This is not going to go on anymore. No more [random] people backstage.’ I said to her, ‘Why? I thought we were having fun,'” he explains to People Magazine. “She goes, ‘Yeah, if you’re 15. But you’re not 15 anymore. You’re married to me, so there’s nobody backstage.’ I said, ‘You go tell the band,’ and she did. There’s not been anybody — no girls or hangers-on backstage at my shows since then. Her advice was good.”

Since Irwin made John Mellencamp not allow girls backstage at his shows back in the 90s, it continues to remain female-free.