John Stamos’ Says 3-Year-Old Son Is ‘Obsessed’ With ‘Full House’ After Bob Saget’s Death

Just weeks after his longtime friend and former co-star Bob Saget passed away at the age of 65, John Stamos has revealed that his 3-year-old son, Billy, is now obsessed with Full House.

While sharing details about his son’s new love for the sitcom on Tuesday (February 1st), John Stamos shares in an Instagram post, “Billy was never interested in Full House. And I was perfectly fine. Bob [Saget] died, now he’s obsessed! I blame Bob.”

In response to the post, Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, wrote, “I love this, John.”

Stamos also recently spoke to People about the farewell event that was held at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. “After shedding tears and sharing sincere remembrance of their family member, friend, philanthropist, and funnyman Bob Saget at his funeral two weeks ago. It was time for those who loved most to give him the sendoff he truly loved.”

Meanwhile, among those who took to the stage at the event was Rizzo. While honoring Bob Saget, she stated, “So remember when I said you’ll never see me do standup?? Well, I guess I got a couple jokes in. But paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at The Comedy Store. Where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life.”

Stamos also shares that since Bob Saget left the world mid-joke on a comedy, it felt right to honor his memory in a comedy club. “Where the lights are low; the drinks flow freely; and the gut-punch is overcome with belly laughs of love.”

Among those present at the event were Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Ross, and John Mayer.

John Stamos Shares His Eulogy to Bob Saget

During Bob Saget’s funeral in mid-January, John Stamos shared his special eulogy about the late actor and comedian’s friends and family. “My Bob. I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I imagine here. Still on the road. Doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on the stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard they weep.”

The Full House co-star declares that Bob Saget really loves everyone. Bob goes to sleep dreaming of when we’ll meet again and he’s smiling. I know in my heart he’s smiling. Still hearing the laughter from a few hours before. He should be out there challenging himself creatively, stripping down all the Hollywood bull.”

Stamos goes on to add that he wished Bob Saget knew how much the world loved him when he was here. “One of the great honors of my life is being associated with him at this moment in time.”