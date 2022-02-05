John Stamos Recalls Meeting Wife Caitlin McHugh on Set of ‘Law & Order: SVU’

In celebration of his fourth wedding anniversary, John Stamos told the story of meeting his future bride on social media.

But unlike most Hollywood couples, Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh didn’t have a fairytale love-at-first-sight introduction. What did happen was hilarious, though. And in our opinion, it makes for a more entertaining memory.

As he wrote on Instagram, Stamos first met McHugh when they guest-starred together on Law & Order: SVU.

In an episode titled Bang, the Full House alum played a super creepy criminal who was “trying to secretly impregnate” McHugh’s character by “poking a hole in a condom.”

“I already had 47 children. But wanted one more,” he wrote alongside a few pictures of the two dressed as classic Disney characters.

The couple tied the knot in 2018. And now, Stamos has that baby he was hoping for, Billy. But luckily, he wasn’t the 48th for Stamos.

“It took me 7 years, but eventually I had a child with my Disney Girl @caitlinskybound,” he continued in the post. “And I’ve never been happier! Happy anniversary to the best wife, mother friend, and support system- especially over the last three weeks! I love you forever Caitlin.”

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh celebrated their big day with a trip to Disney Land.

“We had a magical night. Even though she made me dress as Stitch to her Angel,” he added. “Happy wife, happy life! #disneyafterdark.”

Bob Saget and John Stamos Didn’t Always Get Along

Full House co-stars John Stamos and Bob Saget had an infamously close friendship for most of their adult lives. But interestingly, they didn’t like each other when they first met.

Since Saget’s untimely passing, all of his Full House family members have opened up about their long-lasting friendships with the comedian. And during an interview with the New York Times, Stamos admitted that he and Saget had some trouble getting along during their early days.

“He was a comic. If there was even one person on the set, he had to make them laugh,” Stamos remembered, adding that the constant one-liners were “distracting.”

“He’s like [punching the air as if for each joke], ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.’ I’d go, ‘Bob.’ He couldn’t stop it. I think, if I may say, that it could have been a detriment sometimes to him.”

Because they were co-stars, Stamos and Saget had to find a way to “meet in the middle.”

“But we both went in kicking and screaming, not wanting to bend what we do,” he said.

Bob Saget passed away on January 9th, 2022. And his friends and family recently gathered at his funeral. While there, Saget’s ex-wife Sherri Kramer also remembered the turbulent beginnings.

“He loved you so much,” she told Stamos. “He loved you so much. But in the beginning, he hated you. He would come home and he was so jealous of you. He would just complain about you so much.”