John Travolta’s Daughter Ella Shares Heartfelt Message for Her ‘Role Model’ Dad’s 68th Birthday

Throughout his 50-year career, John Travolta has inspired millions of fans around the world. With iconic films such as Grease, Pulp Fiction, and Saturday Night Fever, on his resume, Travolta’s mark on the film industry will never be forgotten or erased. That said, his biggest fan is someone who adores him not for his work as an actor but for his efforts as a parent – his daughter, Ella.

In celebration of the actor’s 68th birthday, Ella Travolta posted an adorable throwback photo of herself as a young child sitting in her father’s lap as they relax in the sun. Along with the picture, Ella included the caption, “Happy Birthday to my role model, my best friend, the person who has taught me one of the most valuable lessons in life, kindness. I love you with all my heart, Daddy.”

As far as we know, her father did not respond in the comments. However, he did post to his own Instagram later in the day. Overwhelmed by the avalanche of love and admiration he received for his birthday, the Pulp Fiction star posted a video in thanks.

With a huge smile on his face and quiver in his voice, Travolta says, “Before the night is over, I just want to just – oh gosh, okay – I just wanted to thank you for loving me and caring and wishing me a happy birthday. I really appreciate it”. The caption on the post reads, “Thank you for the birthday wishes!”

John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella’s Musical Achievements

Creativity runs in the Travolta family, but instead of pursuing acting, Ella Travolta has chosen a career as a musician. In a video posted to Instagram, Ella performed a section of her first single, “Dizzy.” She added the caption, “There is something I’ve been working on for the past year that is very dear to my heart. I wanted to share a part of a song that I wrote that will be on my EP coming out next year. Very excited (and nervous). Hope you like it!”

John Travolta couldn’t be happier for his talented young daughter. Beneath an Instagram post teasing her upcoming project, Travolta commented, “I’m so very proud of you Ella, it’s amazing! Your thrilled Dad!”

The joyful father’s excitement spilled over onto his Instagram account as well, where he wrote, “I’m so excited for Ella! Her song, “Dizzy”, is out right now!” If that wasn’t adorable enough, he included the link to her new debut song in his stories and bio. He’s also in the announcement video singing the song alongside his daughter. As doting a father as John Travolta appears to be, it’s no wonder that Ella is so fond of him.