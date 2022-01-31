John Wayne Children’s Book Will Teach Qualities of Manliness

John Wayne is a shining beacon when it comes to manliness, there’s no doubt about that. Now there’s a new children’s book to help instill those same values in young boys.

If you are a fan of classic television, then John Wayne is probably no stranger to you. As a matter of fact, he’s widely viewed as one of the most iconic actors of all time. During the Golden Age of Hollywood, Wayne starred in numerous films. It’s said that he was a part of more than 80 different movies in total. However, he is best known for starring in Westerns and war movies.

Another thing The Duke is known for is being manly. But there’s a chance that what John Wayne was once praised for back in the day, he could be criticized for today. That’s why Heroes of Liberty decided to release a children’s book based on the actor. Editor and board member for the book series, Bethany Mandel, explained as much in a recent interview with Fox Business.

“We’re telling boys now that their masculinity is toxic, and that’s really quite dangerous for their emotional development and our societal development as well,” she said. “We dismiss men so much in our current culture. We say, ‘Believe all women’ and ‘Men have to be taught not to be rapists.’ This book is a pushback against the idea of ‘toxic masculinity.'”

“Getting this for my two young sons. Awesome!” one reader commented.

“Going to go out and try to find these books tonight for my grandsons,” said a second reader. “The Duke would be horrified at what we have become.”

New Book Tells the Story of John Wayne’s Real Name

The new book in the series is titled John Wayne: Manhood and Honor. It tells the story of a young man who goes by the name of Marion Robert Morrison, who gets bullied for his “unmanly” name. If you didn’t know, Marion Robert Morrison is John Wayne’s real name.

“But you can’t just teach boys not to be something,” Mandel said. “You have to teach them to be honorable and chivalrous and brave. All of those qualities are so beautifully personified by John Wayne and by the characters that he portrayed.”

Mandel adds that as a mom, she has struggled to find good reads for her kids. So, she and the rest of the crew at Heroes of Liberty decided to take matters into their own hands.

“As a mother of both boys and girls trying to find books for my kids to read, you have to go back decades to find strong male role models in literature. This is a major hole within the children’s literary canon. The strong, adventurous, honorable — all of those qualities are missing from the modern children’s literature.”