‘John Wick’ Prequel Series Announces New Additions to the Cast

The John Wick prequel series just announced new additions to the cast. The prequel series, which is called The Continental, just announced five new actors coming into the series.

Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi, and Mark Musashi have been cast in the prequel series. They’ll all star alongside Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson. The Continental will be presented by Starz and Lionsgate as a three-night special event TV series.

McGrath is set to play The Adjudicator. She’s known for her work on Supergirl. She played Lena Luthor. She’s also known for her work on Dracula, Merlin, and Supergirl.

Meanwhile, Ray McKinnon, who’s known for his work on Rectify, will play Jenkins.

Shapiro will play Lemmy. He is known for his portrayal of Mr. Shapiro in Mindy Kailing’s Netflix series, Never Have I Ever.

Musashi and Mazepa will play assassins Hansel and Gretel.

Executive producers Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward are slated to write the show.

One Lionsgate Exec Explained Why They’re Making This ‘John Wick’ Prequel

John Wick is an iconic series of films, and Lionsgate Television chairman Kevin Beggs explained to Deadline why they’re making a prequel.

“It’s such a successful franchise, it’s on its way to its fourth and fifth installments as a movie,” he told Deadline. “It’s got such a great mythology and such interesting style, and the gun-fu approach of these incredibly poetic stunt esthetics is just out of this world, which is why the movie with Keanu Reeves — who is so amazing in everything he does but particularly compelling as John Wick in our mind — it just cries out to be something in TV. Just like the Marvel Universe and the DC Universe from a TV perspective are incredible opportunities, and that is our superhero franchise in the family.”

John Wick 4 is currently on the way. Recently, Keanu Reaves and Ian Mcshane were photographed on the set for the film. Producers filmed the majority of John Wick 4, but they needed one last scene.

Keanu Reeves has said working on the franchise is incredibly fun, and he’s so excited for John Wick 4.

“There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there are new characters and we’re opening up the world,” he said while shooting last year. “Right now we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gun fights.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 will air on May 27, 2022. We don’t yet have a release date for The Continental, but Outsider will keep you posted with any updates.