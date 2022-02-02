‘John Wick’ Spinoff Starring Halle Berry Could ‘Possibly’ Be on the Way

In a new interview, John Wick star Halle Berry hints at her character receiving a spinoff. Here are all the details.

In a new interview with Variety, Berry talks about the new film, John Wick: Chapter 4. Unfortunately, fans will not see her character Sofia in the upcoming blockbuster. However, Berry gives fans hope that a spinoff about her assassin role could be in the works.

“Sofia’s not in the next ‘John Wick’ movie,” she says. “There could possibly be a Sofia…her own movie. So she might not be in ‘John Wick,’ but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.”

What could this spinoff entail? Fans are hopeful that they will see Sofia come into her own as the main character of a film. In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, she is only written as a supporting role. While fans love to see Keanu Reeves leading the franchise, there is more to Sofia’s story that needs to be told.

Sofia is a veteran assassin who helps John with a favor. As the manager of the Moroccan Continental, she is more than she appears. Sources say that the character’s spinoff will show Sofia on a hunt to find her daughter.

Halle Berry’s Training for ‘John Wick’

Halle Berry trained extensively for her role in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In an interview, she talks about the intense gun training she went through. The movie’s production team trained all of its actors to handle their prop weapons safely. This also allowed more action-packed scenes to feel and look realistic.

“The first session I had I literally broke out in hives. I was uncomfortable holding something so powerful, and a bit afraid of it,” she says.

Berry kept reminding herself that the world of John Wick is not real. To keep herself calm, she thought about her family and keeping them safe.

“What helped me was, I connected to thought that, while I’ll never own a gun, I have two small children, and if someone ever pulled a gun on me, now I would know what to do with it if I was lucky enough to get it away from them. And with all of my other John Wick training, I might get it away.”

Watch the video below to see Halle Berry training for the role of Sofia. The behind-the-scenes clip shows the star working hard.

It is pretty inspiring to see Halle Berry face her fears in making her role come to life. Calling it a world of “make-believe,” her work pays off on the big screen. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum became the highest-grossing film of the franchise, earning $327 million at the box office.