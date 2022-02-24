Jon Bernthal Wears a Badge in First Look at Crime Series ‘We Own This City’

Former “The Walking Dead” star Jon Bernthal is staying busy. Bernthal most recently broke out in his role as The Punisher in the Netflix series. Now, though, Jon Bernthal wears a bad in the first look at a new crime series entitled “We Own This City.”

Bernthal will be the starring character in the new HBO Max show co-created by David Simon and George Pelecanos. HBO’s official release reads, “We Own This City is a six-hour, limited series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.”

It’s not a multi-season show. Because it’s set in Baltimore and involves the Baltimore P.D. many folks were wondering how much the show would work like “The Wire”. Well, it will not go as long as the original program. Simon is behind the scenes once again, but this will be on a much smaller scale. Bernthal will play the role as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins.

Jon Bernthal on ‘The Walking Dead’

Bernthal was a star as Shane on the AMC hit zombie drama. He told AMC, “I think that Shane really has figured out that in this world it’s all about making hard decisions. If you have a group of people and you’re trying to survive what do you do if one person is holding you back? Do you get rid of that person? Or do you do the “right thing” and keep that person alive?” Shane’s character had to make a lot of tough decisions. Especially when he though Rick was gone forever. It was a tough spot to be in.

He continued, “I think Shane has discovered this new world order; he discovered it in Season 1 when he beat Ed up down by the water in Season 1 or when he trained the gun on Rick. Things like guilt and shame — are those valuable emotions in this world, or do they actually have no place in them? I love those themes of the show.” Things were different when the world was upended by the zombie apocalypse. It was a different thing entirely.

Jon Bernthal was not long for “The Walking Dead” universe, but his time on the program was a memorable one. Folks loved the relationship between Rick and Shane and how it evolved over the course of two seasons. It was a brutal ending for the character of Shane, but it worked out for Bernthal long-term. Now, as a Washington D.C. native he stars in a new HBO Max show by David Simon and George Pelecanos.