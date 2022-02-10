Jon Hamm Steps Into Chevy Chase’s Iconic Role in First Look for Reboot of 80s Classic ‘Fletch’

Fletch fans, get excited. And if you loved Mad Men, you’re getting a double dose of terrific news.

Jon Hamm is starring in the long-awaited reboot, Confess, Fletch. And Entertainment Weekly got ahold of photographs from the movie’s production. The movie wrapped last summer and is set for release sometime in 2022.

Confess, Fletch also features John Slattery, who co-starred in Mad Men with Hamm.

Hamm plays Fletch, the role made famous by Chevy Chase in the 1985 movie. In the reboot, Fletch is searching for an art collection stolen from his girlfriend. But shocker, he becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. And like Chase before him, Hamm plays a journalist in the movie.

The film also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, Annie Mumolo, Roy Wood Jr. and Lorenza Izzo.

So what’s all the Fletch fuss about? The movie was popular in the 1980s, but it’s since developed a cult following with a ton of fans interested in the comedy/drama. There was a sequel in 1989 and much talk of a reboot. Entertainment Weekly reported that a number of big-name actors were linked to the role in previous reboot chatter including Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck and Jason Sudeikis. You can check out more production photos here.

George Rose/Getty Images

Reboots Are So Popular, So Why Not Revive Fletch?

Sentimental reboots and/or revivals are big for both the big and small screen. So it makes sense that producers would reach back to the 1980s to appeal to a Gen X audience and the kids who have no idea who Fletch is.

Hamm and Slattery last worked together in 2015. They dominated TV in Mad Men, a series which ran from 2007-15. Mad Men took place in the 1960s and focused on a Madison Avenue advertising firm. Hamm played Don Draper, with Slattery as Roger Sterling.

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

Mad Men won 16 Emmys. And it definitely was groundbreaking. The reason? The series ran on AMC. And it became the first basic cable series to win an Emmy for outstanding drama. The show won best drama for four consecutive seasons. Hamm won an Emmy for best actor in a drama in 2015.

Most recently, Hamm was getting air time for something besides Fletch or Mad Men. He’s in an ad for Apple TV. And he’ complaining about a lack of time on the streaming service. The clever ad premiered during the NFL playoffs. Hamm is seen sitting on his couch, watching television. He’s clicking through all the shows on Apple TV, grousing about how everyone is on it but him.

“Hey Apple, did I do something to offend you?” Hamm ponders out loud. “I mean Samuel L. Jackson, Billie Eilish, Tom Holland, Chris Evans? What about Jon Hamm?”

So bring on Confess, Fletch.