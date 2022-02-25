Josh Brolin’s New Amazon Prime Western ‘Outer Range’ Looks Perfect for ‘Yellowstone’ Fans

An Amazon Prime Western called “Outer Range” with Josh Brolin is coming out in April, and “Yellowstone” fans could sink their teeth into it.

TVLine said the eight-episode series just dropped its first photos, and they come with a Wyoming storyline. Actor Brad Pitt is an executive producer of the series.

IMDb said the show’s about a modern-day rancher fighting for his land and family. But the man discovers a mystery at the edge of the wilderness.

Vanity Fair noted that the “trippy” Western took eight months to shoot. Filming reportedly started on Jan. 11 last year and wrapped this past June.

Josh Brolin’s Western Full of Drama

Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott character guides the show. It begins with the family dealing with the disappearance of a daughter-in-law. The stress gets turned up even more when a neighboring family called the Tillersons makes a play for Abbot’s land. They run a neighboring profit-driven ranch.

“An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture,” Prime Video states in a press release. “Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past, and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.”

Vanity Fair described the series as “an expansive, mind-bending, extraterrestrial odyssey through the mountains and ranches of Wyoming.”

Brolin, however, compared the Amazon Prime series to one of his former movies. He said it’s like his 2007 film “No Country For Old Men” because of a “weird” factor.

Series creator Brian Watkins lured Josh Brolin into the project, throwing a bunch of flattering words at the actor. Watkins said Brolin “shaped the American imagination about the West” with his work.

The man sent his script to Brolin, and “lo and behold, he fell for it.”

According to Vanity Fair, it’s the actor’s first TV series role in 20 years.

Former “Yellowstone” Star In The Mix

Actor Will Patton, who played Garrett Randle in the Paramount+ series “Yellowstone,” has a role in the film. Other stars include Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, and Olive Abercrombie.

Watkins created the series while Brolin was an executive producer. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment is involved with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and the actor executive producing.

The show had two New Mexico-based filming locations: Albuquerque and Las Vegas. An early report said the production would include 300 crew members and 2,000 people as extras and background actors.

“We are so excited about this television series that will feature so many of New Mexico’s diverse landscapes and are grateful Amazon Studios has chosen New Mexico,” state Film Office director Amber Dodson told The Associated Press.