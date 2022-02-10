‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ First Trailer Released: First Look at Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, and Laura Dern’s Return

Jurassic World: Dominion dropped its first trailer, featuring a first look at the highly anticipated return of the original film’s stars.

The trailer opens with narration from Dr. John Hammond, played by the late Richard Attenborough, who created the original Jurassic Park. We then see scenes involving the fallout of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw the dinosaurs being freed into the rest of the world. The chaos draws together the casts of both the Jurassic World and the earlier Jurassic Park films. Audiences see Laura Dern return as Ellie Sattler in the trailer alongside Sam Neill as Alan Grant in a nostalgic exchange.

“You didn’t come out all this way just to catch up now, did you?” Grant asks Sattler. She responds, “you coming or what?” Of course, the classic trio wouldn’t be complete without Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, who features next. He gives a speech, to whom we aren’t shown: “We are racing towards the extinction of our species; we not only lack dominion over nature, but we’re subordinate to it.’

The trailer ends with the old and new casts blended together. As a dinosaur closes in on them, both Grant and Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady utter the line: “Don’t. Move.” It’s a powerful unifying moment for longterm fans, having both series leads share a line. Granted, Malcolm then has to be the comedic relief. He adds: “why do they always have to go bigger?”

“It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time,” director Colin Trevorrow told The Hollywood Reporter last year. “There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don’t go extinct just like the dinosaurs.”

Steven Spielberg Gets Emotional About Jurassic World Reunion

Jurassic World: Dominion brings back old and new characters. Dern, Neill, and Goldblum return as Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Supporting actors include Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, and BD Wong, among others. Additionally, Wong also appeared in the original film.

During filming, Trevorrow sent Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg the photos of the old cast reunited. He then became surprised by how it moved the other director.

“The moment everybody shows up for the first time together, they’re all packed into a Jeep,” Trevorrow explained. “And I took a picture of it and I sent it to Steven. He got very emotional. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all of those characters that he loves, and people that he loves, looking incredible and on an adventure together.”

Jurassic World: Dominion releases on June 10, 2022.