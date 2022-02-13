‘Jurassic World: Dominion’: Will the Film Answer the Fates of These Characters from the Less Popular Sequel?

“Life will find a way.” The telling words of Dr. Ian Malcolm hold so much weight nearly 30 years after “Jurassic Park” changed the world of film. And the final chapter in the “Jurassic World” franchise is arriving this summer, concluding the coexistence of man and dinosaur. If the trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be far superior to “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the second film in the sequel. And there are a few surprises too. The trailer shows Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) reuniting at a dig site – and hopefully we’ll get some answers about their characters over the last three decades.

In 1993, “Jurassic Park” gripped the world with its life-like creation of the dinosaur world. And we’ve been hooked ever since. “Jurassic World: Dominion” will close that door and world in an adrenaline rush of a conclusion. The familiar actors will be back – both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles. They’ll star alongside original favorites as well – Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill.

The last time we visited Dr. Sattler and Dr. Grant was in the 2001 third installment of “Jurassic Park.” It was disappointing to say the least. But we did learn that Elli Sattler and Dr. Grant were no longer together. This was disappointing, however, the original film foreshadowed this. Ellie wanted kids, and Alan Grant didn’t know how to be around them. So when we see Ellie feeding a toddler in her kitchen we could only conclude the two amicably parted ways and she moved on.

However, in the trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion,” we don’t see any sign of Ellie’s family – it doesn’t mean they don’t exist. But we’re hoping there’s at least an explanation of what both Ellie and Alan have been up to the last several years.

“Jurassic World: Dominion” will premiere exclusively in theaters on June 10. It’s the final chapter of the franchise – and one that we hope goes out with a bang. The last time we saw the dinosaurs, they were being auctioned off to the highest bidder. And Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) are in Europe, where, apparently, dinosaurs are overrunning the streets.

There’s so much going on – Claire and Owen are still attempting to protect Blue, the loyal velociraptor that Owen trained and was being used as a weapon in the first chapter of “Jurassic World.” But it appears the dinosaurs are bigger and badder this time – and the only people that can curb the outbreak are the original heroes of the film.

Based on the Michael Crichton book “Jurassic Park,” the movie version of his work changed the game when it came to filmmaking. There’s even a really cool documentary about the whole story on Netflix’s “The Movies That Made Us.” And if you’re a big dinosaur or film enthusiast, I suggest you watch it.