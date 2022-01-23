‘Justified’: Characters We Want to Return in the Revival

Fox is doing a Justified revival show. Currently, only one star is returning to the show. There are so many others we’d like to see, though. Of course, Timothy Olyphant will be returning to his starring character of Raylan Givens. Since Olyphant is returning, maybe there’s hope for the future that other stars will once again act on Justified. For the moment, we can only dream.

First of all, we’d like to see Winona Hawkins (played by Natalie Zea) back on the show. She plays as Givens’ ex-wife, and they’re incredibly on-again-off-again. In fact, this revival would actually be perfect for her character. As we know, Winona left Kentucky to raise their daughter somewhere safer. Which just so happens to be Miami. For a little backstory, this Justified limited series is based on City Primeval. Raylan Givens is hot on the trail of a violent sociopath. Where else would that trail lead him, except Miami?

We’d also like to see Boyd Crowder (played by Walton Goggins) appear in this Justified revival. Goggins was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance on this show. On the original show, Boyd Crowder was an old friend of Raylan Givens. He was a coal miner, but his performance was deeper than that. Crowder often had cyclical stints in prison, followed by attempts at redemption. The last time that we saw Crowder was behind bars, of course, but he hasn’t died. Maybe there’s hope for him yet.

Speaking of Boyd Crowder, how about his ex-fiance Ava? Their relationship was nothing short of tumultuous, not to mention her trysts with Givens. After killing her ex-husband, Ava (Joelle Carter) blossomed into a strong character who was always looking to push through. TV Insider reports that she ended up in California, but it wouldn’t be strange to see her during this reboot of Revival.

One Previous ‘Justified’ Star Is Just as Angry as Raylan Givens

It wouldn’t be a Justified wish list if we didn’t include Tim Gutterson (played by Jacob Pitts). The former U.S. Army Ranger can easily give Raylan Givens a run for his money (and his gun, too). After his stint in the Army, Gutterson became a deputy U.S. marshal. Of course, his character is fighting the good fight, but his own personal problems can easily get in the way. Gutterson is said to suffer from PTSD, and some theorize that he’s also an alcoholic. Whatever the case, he’s been described as “a keg waiting to explode.”

Really, We Want to See Everyone Close to Raylan Back on the Show

There are so many good characters that spanned over six seasons of Justified. Honestly, it’d be great to see a lot of the characters that Raylan Givens formed relationships with. How could we just not expect to see Loretta McCready (Kaitlyn Dever) on this revival? The orphaned teen was almost like a daughter to Givens, and even saved his life. We need more of that.

It would be nice to also see Wynn Duffy (Jere Burns) and Bob Sweeney (Patton Oswalt). Duffy originally played a vicious loan shark, but he faded into the background by the end of the show. As for Bob Sweeney, he wasn’t scared to risk his life for the greater good. We like the dynamic between Sweeney and Givens.