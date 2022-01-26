‘Justified’ Revival: How Many Episodes Will the Series Be?

FX announced earlier this month that they’d be bringing back “Justified,” starring Timothy Olyphant, in a new revival series.

This series, called “Justified: City Primeval,” is based on Elmore Leonard’s crime novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” So far, FX has released a synopsis about the new spin-off series, but we have no word on other cast members or a production schedule. The series creators will return for the revival, though, along with Olyphant as an executive producer.

We also have an idea about the number of episodes the new “Justified” series will have. TVLine mentioned how the revival will be a limited series on FX. Limited series usually implies 6 to 12 episodes. But since every other season of “Justified” has had 13 episodes, we’d say that’s a fair estimate as well.

So, don’t expect a 22-episode season split up over a six-month span. If anything, it will air like other limited series over a quick two-month span.

What Else Do We Know About ‘Justified: City Primeval?’

“Justified” fans can’t wait to pick up with U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens again. He delighted fans over six seasons and 78 episodes, from 2010 to 2015. Now, Variety tells us exactly where “City Primeval” will take Olyphant’s character next.

“Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

“A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, a.k.a. The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.

“Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”

Sound like a thrilling start to a new chapter in Givens’ story. It promises suspense, action, tested morals, bending of the law, and hard choices for all characters involved. Perhaps even a bit of romance for Givens, with this lawyer involved in the game? But it sounds like Wilder will give Givens a run for his money when it comes to his mission.

What are you looking forward to most in the “Justified” revival series? Tell us your thoughts, and stay tuned for more updates.