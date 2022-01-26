‘Justified’ Revival Is Making a One Big Change: How It Will Affect Series

News that a Justified revival in the making has excited fans and the entertainment world. There is one big change around this new limited series.

Don’t get too worried, Timothy Olyphant is coming back as Raylan Givens. The series is titled Justified: City Primeval. What is interesting is where the name of the new series comes from. That brings us to the major change. The beloved U.S. Marshall isn’t going to be home in Harlan County.

When the series opens up, Givens is living in Miami. This is where the series left off in the finale. He had moved to Vice City and was raising his daughter, 14-year-old Winona. While out on a Florida highway, Givens has a chance meeting. And, that is what leads him to the setting of the series, Detriot.

Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detriot is the source material for this limited series. While Raylan isn’t a character in the original story, he will be taking place of the protagonist Raymond Cruz. So, this is going to be a more urban setting for sure. The mountains of Appalachia are replaced with the towering office buildings and apartments of the city in Justified: City Primeval.

However, the setting can draw some correlations to the former location. Much like the coal mining industry in the mountains, the auto industry in Detroit has left many neighborhoods and folks without anywhere else to turn. There are sure to be some unsavory characters lurking around the corner waiting for Givens.

From the beginning, Justified was one of the best shows on TV. It received all kinds of praise and acclaim while it went through its first run. This limited series revives the story by coupling it to Leonard’s novel.

FX President Excited About ‘Justified’ Revival

FX is going to be able to do this show well. At least, that’s what fans are hoping for. There has already been one limited series about a beloved 2010s series with Dexter: New Blood. The reviews are mixed there with the dramatic finale. So, what can fans expect from this Justified series?

Well, FX Entertainment president, Eric Schrier is excited.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast. To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling,” Schrier said.

While the folks behind the project are confident it is going to be a good extension of the franchise, fans want results. As such a beloved series, Justified fans won’t be very forgiving. However, everyone is rooting for this to be a great revival.