‘Justified’ Revival: Quentin Tarantino Reportedly in Talks to Direct Several Episodes

Quentin Tarantino’s return to screen may come in the form of a new directing project. “Justified” ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015. 7 years later, “Justified: City Primeval” is serving as a revival for the series; and the iconic Tarantino is in early talks to direct a few episodes of the new installment. The project would reunite Tarantino with his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-worker Timothy Olyphant. Olyphant portrayed U.S. Marshal Raylen Givens in the original “Justified” series.

The original series is based on writings from author Elmore Leonard, primarily from Leonard’s short story, “Fire in the Hole.”

Leonard also wrote an additional story including Givens’ character, “Raylan” in 2012, following the success of the TV series. However, “Justified: City Primeval” is an adaptation of a different Leonard novel, “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” What makes this installment special is that it not only includes the Givens’ character popularized by the TV series, but it features him as the story’s main protagonist. In “City Primeval,” Raylan Givens replaces the book’s original protagonist, Detective Raymond Cruz.

Tarantino on ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Would Not Be His First Leonard Project

If the deal with Tarantino goes through, he’ll once again be working with Olyphant in a huge capacity. It also won’t be the first time Tarantino has had a hand in an adaptation of Leonard’s work. The filmmaker most famously adapted Leonard’s novel “Rum Punch” into the crime film “Jackie Brown” in 1997. Additionally, Deadline reports that Tarantino has optioned other Leonard titles throughout his career. He also discussed potentially directing an adaptation of “Forty Lashes Less One” to add to his western repertoire.

Tarantino has also been involved with TV projects before as well. The 58-year-old helmed an episode of “CSI” in 2005, and an episode of “ER” in 1995. His “ER” episode paired him up with George Clooney, who shot to stardom just one year after he and Tarantino appeared in “From Dusk Til Dawn ” together. Point being, this “Justified” revival project seems perfect for Tarantino. He really does check off every conceivable box to be ready for a job like this one.

What Is the ‘Justified’ Revival About?

A plot synopsis for “Justified: City Primeval” is below.

“Having left the hollers of Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami, a walking anachronism balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 14-year-old girl. His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.

A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again. Mansell’s lawyer, formidable Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, has every intention of representing her client, even as she finds herself caught in between cop and criminal, with her own game afoot as well. These three characters set out on a collision course in classic Elmore Leonard fashion, to see who makes it out of the City Primeval alive.”