‘Justified’ Revival: Will the Show Revisit These Forgotten Storylines?

While we’re excited for the revival of the underrated show Justified, we have a few questions… Will the revival go back to these unfinished storylines? Justified did a remarkably good job at tying up all of the loose ends at the series. However, some of the storylines still managed to fall in between the cracks.

Is Revisiting Raylan and Winona’s Relationship ‘Justified?’ We Think So.

What would a Justified revival be if it didn’t include Raylan’s on-again, off-again relationship with his ex-wife, Winona? At the beginning of the original series, the two had divorced and Winona had even remarried. However, as the show progresses, we quickly see that they can’t stay away from each other for long. By the time Justified ended, the two had moved to Miami to take care of their daughter. They weren’t together, though.

Speaking of daughters, we’d like to revisit Raylan’s storyline with Loretta, too. The kid becomes almost like a daughter to him during the show. The two have a very symbiotic relationship and often get each other out of trouble. By the end of the show, she was hoping to become a legitimate marijuana farmer. Unfortunately, that put her in danger from local drug bosses. Eventually, Loretta gets kidnapped, and Raylan saves her, killing her kidnapper. Wonder what she’s doing now?

And, of course, maybe that storyline would give us some insight into Raylan’s ever-present hat. After he killed Loretta’s kidnapper, he switched out his iconic cowboy hat for the dead man’s hat. Is there a method to his madness? When asked about either hat, Raylan simply says that he “tried it on and it fit.” We think there’s more to the story, though.

Family Matters Are Fun, But Let’s Talk About Some Crime Plotlines

Complex criminals were part of what made Justified so good to watch. In fact, we’d like to see some of their storylines show up in this revival. For starters, whatever happened to Quarles? Without a doubt, he’s one of the best villains to ever grace the show. Given how memorable his character is, we’re hoping that he’ll be making an appearance during the revival show. We never heard if he died or anything else, so he could easily find his way back onto Justified. In true Quarles fashion, we’re sure it would be an entrance to remember.

Boyd Crowder is also an essential storyline to the show. His relationship with Raylan is nuanced, and there’s a lot of history there. By the end of Justified, we couldn’t really figure out what Boyd was up to. Sure, he said he found God, and sure, he started his own church, but did he really? Boyd’s life is pretty cyclical, and while those things could be true, they could also just be a means to an end. Usually, when Boyd tries to set himself on the right path, it backfires. Either way, we’d like to know for sure.

Of course, all of these storylines would require some of our favorite characters to return to the show. So far, only Timothy Olyphant is confirmed to return to the show. We’d like to see some others come back, too. But we’ve already talked about that.