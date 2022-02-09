‘Justified’ Revival: Will Walter Goggins Be Unable to Return Due to One Show?

Since we’re gearing up for a Justified revival, we hope to see more than one familiar face back on the show. However, some of them might have other commitments that keep them from starring in the popular Western.

For example, what would a Justified revival be if Boyd Crowder wasn’t around? Crowder, played by Walton Goggins, is a consistent enemy and inconsistent friend to Raylan Givens. Their nuanced relationship adds so much to the show. Unfortunately, we might not get to see much, if any, of Boyd Crowder on this upcoming revival.

Just like the other characters on the show, Goggins moved on to other projects once Justified ended. Currently, he has a recurring role in the popular HBO comedy The Righteous Gemstones. New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones are currently airing. Due to the show’s success, it has been renewed for Season 3. We can assume that Goggins will continue his run on the HBO comedy. Due to his prior commitment to The Righteous Gemstones, we fear we may not see him grace the screen as Boyd Crowder anytime soon.

So Far, Only Timothy Olyphant is Confirmed to Return to ‘Justified’

This anticipated revival of Justified was announced earlier this year. Of course, we need U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens if we want to have a true revival. Thus, Timothy Olyphant will be returning to his popular gunslinging role. Surely, as we get closer to the show airing, other stars will be announced. We’ll be waiting on the edge of our seats to see if Walton Goggins will be making any appearances as Crowder. The show will be missing out on a huge, dynamic storyline without him.

In the show, Crowder and Givens have a complex relationship. They worked together when they were younger, but they both changed a lot since those days. Boyd Crowder turned into a career criminal, and Raylan has turned into a point of authority. Even though the two are often at odds, there are some moments that make us question where Crowder’s loyalty lies.

Last we saw, Crowder had turned over a new leaf. Of course, there’s always a hint of doubt about what Crowder’s motives are. After a drawn-out cat-and-mouse game with the U.S. Marshals, Crowder finds himself in prison. There, he became a born-again Christian and even started preaching. While his storyline leaves a lot to be desired, we suppose it could be a fitting end, too. Justified could easily find a way to fit him into this new trouble that Raylan has gotten himself into. That’s only if Goggins would be able to come back, of course. If the actor couldn’t squeeze the revival into his schedule, prison might really be the last stop for Crowder.