‘Justified’ Revival in the Works, Timothy Olyphant Set to Star

Buckle up, “Justified” fans. The hit FX series will return with Timothy Olyphant set to star as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens once more.

Variety broke the news earlier today, revealing that the title of the reprisal will be “Justified: City Primeval.” The character of Givens and the story for the flagship show is based on Elmore Leonard’s novels and novellas, and it sounds like the new show will draw from Leonard’s books as well. Specifically, “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit,” will be the basis for FX’s new series.

“Justified: City Primeval” picks up eight years after the original show left off. Olyphant returns as Givens, who’s left Kentucky to live in Miami. Per Variety, “His hair is grayer, his hat is dirtier, and the road in front of him is suddenly a lot shorter than the road behind.”

Givens gets tangled up in some business that leads him to Detroit. There, he encounters Clement Mansell. AKA, “The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again.” We’ll see if he’s any match for Givens, though.

The Marshal also runs into Carolyn Wilder, a Detroit native and criminal defense lawyer. She intends on representing her client, Mansell, to the best of her ability. But she soon becomes caught up in the tangled web between Mansell and Givens. Whether any of three make it out of this mess alive remains to be seen.

What Else Can We Expect From the New ‘Justified’ Series?

At this time, we’ve not heard whether or not any other stars will return for the new “Justified” show. Olyphant starred in 78 episodes across six seasons, alongside Nick Searcy, Joelle Carter, Jacob Pitts, and Erica Tazel. The synopsis does mention Givens balancing being a father to a 14-year-old girl, so we can expect to see Willa Givens on our screens again.

Several original creators and showrunners will return for the new”Justified: City Primeval” as well. Sony Pictures Television co-presidents Jeff Frost and Jason Clodfelter said in a statement that they’re excited to work with the team again. And to bring this new story to life.

“When ‘Justified’ concluded, the love and affection for this exceptional series only grew and left audiences craving more Raylan Givens,” the duo said.

“The iconic Elmore Leonard was one of the premier authors of our time. And no one has quite captured his tone and authenticity as well as this Justified team,” the co-presidents continued. “We look forward to experiencing the magic again of Tim, Graham, Dave, Michael, and our preeminent executive producer team. We are so thrilled to be continuing this remarkable ride with our partners at FX.”