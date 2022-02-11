Katie Couric, Amanda Kloots Support Kelly Rizzo After Bob Saget’s Death

Following the news of what officially caused the unexpected death of Full House star Bob Saget last month, Katie Couric and Amanda Kloots share their support for the comedian’s widow Kelly Rizzo.

As previously reported, Bob Saget’s autopsy report revealed that the late comedian and actor passed away from a brain bleed after he hit his head. Sources told TMZ that Saget bumped his head on something while checking into the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida. However, authorities were not able to tell what object Saget came into contact with. But they did report that braces were on the back of his head due to the injury.

On Friday (February 11th), Bob Saget’s widow took to her Instagram Story to share a snapshot of her, Couric, and Kloots. “Women who have been there and understand have been so therapeutic and helpful and compassionate. It means so much.”

According to People, Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, passed away in 1998 from colon cancer. Meanwhile, Kloots’ husband, Nick Cordero, died in 2020 after suffering from severe complications of COVID-19. Kloots recently posted a snap of her hanging out with Bob Saget’s wife. She described the duo as being “new friends in a club we didn’t ever think we’d be in.”

Kloots also wrote that she is so grateful to now know Bob Saget’s wife. “Sharing stories only helps this rollercoaster we are on.”

Meanwhile, Bob Saget’s widow shared in the comment section, “If I’m going to be in this club, I’m grateful to have genuine caring people like you by my side.”

Kelly Rizzo Describes Bob Saget As Being ‘The Best Man’

During a recent interview with NBC News, Kelly Rizzo described Bob Saget as being the best man. “He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters. The waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him.”

Rizzo also shared that Bob Saget’s constant message was to just treat everybody with kindness. “Because he had gone through so much in his life. And he knew how hard life could be. So he always was just so kind and loving to everybody.”

Rizzo further stated that Bob Saget was just so kind and wonderful. Everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy.’”

Bob Saget’s widow goes on to declare that she was completely shattered and in disbelief over the Full House star’s sudden passing at the age of 65. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans, and his peers.”