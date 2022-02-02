Keanu Reeves Has Multiple Projects in Works With Netflix: What to Know

Between Neo, John Constantine, Jack Traven, Johnny Utah, Kai, and John Wick, Keanu Reeves is certainly known by a lot of names in the entertainment world. That’s thanks to his long career working in action-packed movies, starring as unforgettably heroic characters. Now, there’s even more on the way.

New Comic Book-Based Projects

Reeves has recently teamed up with Netflix to take on several projects that are close to his heart. During an interview with Collider, Reeves said he is making an animated and live-action adaptation of his comic book series, “BRZRKR.” This is a passion project for Reeves. Luckily, Netflix is giving him a lot of freedom, especially seeing as it’s going to be an R-rated story.

Despite the series being based on comic books, Reeves’ “ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they’ll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well,” he said to the news outlet in October.

“BRZRKR” the comic book series was written and created by Reeves and Matt Kindt and drawn by Ron Garney. It follows the story of Berzerker, an immortal warrior that is fighting his way through the ages. “B” as he is called is half-human and half-diety and is designed to look like Reeves. He is cursed with a desire for violence, so he eventually gets a job working for the U.S. government. He takes on all the battles too dangerous for everyone else that is sadly fully human.

By working for the government, he will eventually get information about his life he desires. He will learn “the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.”

It was first published on March 3, 2021. It is one of the highest-selling comic of the 21st Century.

More on Keanu Reeves’ Goals for the Adaptations

Now, we’ll get to see this character come to life both in a live-action movie format and a follow-up anime series. Mattson Tomlin, the co-writer of DC’s upcoming movie “The Batman,” has been hired to write the live-action movie. Of course, Keanu Reeves is being cast as the lead. He was in the process of talking to different animation studios during that interview to get the anime project sorted out. Again, he’s taking his entire story as more of an outline than anything else.

“Again, for me, I’m hoping to be inspired and influenced…there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I’m hoping to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it,” Reeves also said.

All in all, it seems like an action-packed new character for Reeves to take on. These projects are still in the early stages. In the meantime, Keanu Reeves has been busy with other projects too.

He was in “The Matrix Resurrections” in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22. His next project is “DC League of Super-Pets,” in which he will voice a character on May 20.