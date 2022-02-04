Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane Photographed on ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Set

Superstar actor Keanu Reeves signed on to reprise his role as John Wick in the saga’s upcoming fourth installment, and it looks like he’s having fun filming it. Alongside Ian McShane, who plays Winston in the Wick films, Reeves bounced around New York City with a smile on his face, enjoying the winter weather.

Producers filmed the majority of John Wick: Chapter 4 in Europe last year, but apparently they needed one last scene in Roosevelt Park in the winter to tie the film together. Reeves, a Canadian actor known for his easy demeanor and likability on set, slid down hand rails and frolicked in the snow for cameras.

Sporting Wick’s signature black suit and long black hair with beard, Reeves also wore some prop blood for the scene on his face. McShane, also dressed in black, flipped script pages while he sipped coffee on the cold morning in Four Freedoms Park, a segment of Roosevelt Park. McShane’s Winston is the owner of the film’s illustrious Continental Hotel and Wick’s friend and confidant. However, at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Winston seemingly betrayed John when he shot him off the roof of the hotel in order to prove his loyalty to the film’s main antagonist The Adjudicator.

See the photos of Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane on the John Wick: Chapter 4 set here.

The John Wick saga allows Reeves to have fun and give back

Reeves spoke about the franchise in an interview last September, calling it “fun” and “crazy.”

“[The films] are fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it,” he said.

“There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there’s new characters and we’re opening up the world.”

Reeves also added, “Right now we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gun fights.”

What’s also crazy is the amount of money and gifts Reeves gives back to his production teams that make these big blockbusters possible. In his Matrix days, the action star reportedly gave away millions and millions of dollars in profit sharing revenue to the tech designers who animated the fight scenes. And on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves reportedly gave each of his stunt coordinators a personalized Rolex after shooting. No doubt many of his charitable endeavors go unnoticed or unreported, as well.

The fourth Wick film supposedly follows the events of the third entry directly, in which the legendary assassin found himself dueling with a global network of hired killers.

The movie will reunite Reeves with his Matrix costar Laurence Fishburne, who has appeared in the Wick series before.

The John Wick films have actually received strong reviews from critics despite their comic book style absurdity. Also, they have grossed over half a billion dollars at the global box office.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters on May 27, 2022.