Keanu Reeves Remembers ‘Really Funny’ Autograph He Got From George Carlin

On “The Late Show With Stephan Colbert,” Keanu Reeves recalls receiving a unique autograph from comedian George Carlin.

Last night, Keanu Reeves was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The actor sat down with Stephen Colbert and told many funny stories. One story Reeves tells is about the autograph he received from comedian George Carlin.

Wearing a dark blue suit, “The Matrix” actor laughs about the experience. ‘

“It was really funny,” he begins. “George Carlin he wrote… ‘Dear Keanu, f*** you.’ I always thought he just wrote that for me and then I met someone else who said that he wrote the same thing to them.”

George Carlin’s signature and message still make him laugh to this day. This is neither the first nor the only time Reeves has asked for an autograph. The 57-year old actor told Colbert that he asked Lou Reed to do the same. “He was cool about it,” he says.

Keanu Reeves Gives Back

Keanu Reeves is always giving back to causes he is passionate about. In addition to donating money to established causes like SCORE (Spinal Cord Opportunities for Rehabilitation Endowment), he has quietly created his own non-profit organization. After seeing his sister’s battle with cancer, he created a charity in her honor. The goal is to raise money for leukemia research. His sister won her battle, and her survival inspires him to continue pushing for a cure.

Reeves is always giving back to the people in his movies as well. On the set of “The Matrix Reloaded,” the actor surprised the stuntmen in the cast with Harley Davidson motorcycles. He wanted to thank them for their efforts in the film.

“I just wanted … to give a bigger thank-you to all these guys who helped me make this,” Reeves says.

Before shooting “The Devil’s Advocate,” Reeves took a $2 million pay cut so the film had enough money to hire Al Pacino. He did the same thing for Gene Hackman when filming “The Replacements.”

To Reeves, money is not so important to him.

“Money is the last thing I think about. I could live on what I’ve already made for the next few centuries.”

This humble statement backs up others made by co-stars of Reeves. Ellen Hollman is in awe of the actor’s kindness.

“Keanu Reeves is not someone who desires attention, does not desire the limelight, he does not desire acknowledgment nor does he desire accolades,” she tells Looper. “As a fellow performer, who’s been in the industry for over 20 years, I can say that his heart and his kindness are what have allowed him to become the megastar that he is today.”