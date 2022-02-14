Kelly Clarkson To Host NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’ Alongside Snoop Dogg

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg have been named the hosts of NBC’s new musical competition show, American Song Contest. This exciting announcement was made during a promo that aired during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on NBC. Snoop Dogg was one of the headliners for the halftime show.

In addition to the halftime promo that aired, both stars also shared their own announcements with fans. “I am honored to host American Song Contest alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas,” Snoop Dogg said.

“I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America,” added Kelly Clarkson. “I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs.”

This isn’t the first time that Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg have worked together, either. Together, they appeared on Season 20 of NBC’s The Voice. During that season, Clarkson appeared as a recurring coach, and Snoop as a mega mentor. Evidently, NBC appreciates the way that the two bring their own perspective and value to musical contests.

In addition to serving as hosts for American Song Contest, both Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg are acting as executive producers.

Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg’s Show Is Based on Iconic European Singing Show

NBC is basing American Song Contest on the European show Eurovision Song Contest. The show has been quite popular over there. Every year, the European version of the show is watched by 200 million people. The European Broadcasting Union has had the show on the air for 65 years.

NBC‘s version of the show will premiere on March 21, 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. American Song Contest will run for eight weeks, with shows airing on Monday nights. The Grand Final of the show is scheduled for May 9. The U.S. version of the show will follow a similar schedule to the Eurovision version. This is intentional, of course.

The Eurovision Song Contest will happen in Turin, Italy this year, and will have two semifinals. The semifinals will happen on May 10 and 12. After that, the show final will happen on May 14. The semifinals and final for Eurovision Song Contest will be available to stream on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. These episodes are available in the U.S. as part of a two-year deal.

American Song Contest will have live new music performances that represent all 50 states, Washington D.C., and five U.S. territories. The musical performances will be competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. These musical numbers will be done by either a solo artist, a duo, or a band that represents each location. Throughout three rounds, the artist(s) will perform original songs.

We can rejoice at Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg’s involvement in the show. Meanwhile, we’ll have to wait a while for other artist announcements. According to Deadline, the 56 artists appearing on the show will be named at a later date.