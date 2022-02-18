kelly-clarkson-reportedly-changing-name-amid-divorce

After an emotional divorce, Kelly Clarkson is petitioning to change her legal last name. Here’s everything we know so far.

Kelly Clarkson is a fighter. The famous singer and television host has reportedly filed court documents to change her last name from “Clarkson” to “Brianne.” “Brianne” is her middle name, which she says “more fully reflects who I am.”

Sources report that the documents were filed on Valentine’s Day. This news comes after the star’s tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock. She changed her last name back to Kelly Clarkson after being declared legally single last September.

Although her divorce remains a hot topic in the media, she wants time to process the news. She also does not want it to negatively impact her children any further.

“I am a very open person, but I’m not going to be able to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” she said. “My children and his older children — there are a lot of little hearts involved in this and while people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss …’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm. It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family.”

We are sending Kelly and her family all of the hugs that we can.

Kelly Clarkson Quarantines With Kids

Although Kelly and her family are not sick with COVID-19, they are playing it safe. The American Idol star is quarantining with her children at home due to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases. In an interview with Taraji P. Henson, she appears wearing pajamas and a sleep mask.

“Sometimes women don’t rise. Sometimes we fall,” she jokes. “I thought we were done with quarantining, and I’m so tired. I broke a nail. I’m so broken. This is me broken. My almond milk just expired. America, this is what I look like. You’re welcome.”

“I’m not even sick. It’s so weird. Anyway, we’re keeping it safe,” she adds.

Quarantining with her children is a bit more fun than expected, however. The quality time together allows for the family to watch movies together. One movie that they are rewatching is the new Disney animated film Encanto.

“When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies,” she laughs. “We’re watching ‘Encanto’ and then you’re listening to my son who always leaves mid-movie and just starts singing the soundtrack. And then you have River who literally just, right after the line is said, she just repeats like she’s memorizing dialogue for a play.”

Honestly, it sounds like they are having a great time. What could be better than having a safe movie marathon?