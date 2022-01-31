Kelly Rizzo Managed to Get a ‘Couple Jokes’ in During Star-Studded Tribute to Late Husband Bob Saget

Less than a month after Bob Saget unexpectedly passed away at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, Kelly Rizzo managed to get a “couple jokes” in during a star-studded tribute to her late husband.

While honoring Bob Saget, Rizzo took to the stage of the Hollywood comedy club, The Comedy Store. “So remember when I said you’ll never see me do standup?? Well, I guess I got a couple jokes in. But paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at The Comedy Store where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life.”

Rizzo also stated that she knows the Full House star would have had a huge kick out of her being up on stage. She then shared that others in the audience were Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeffrey Ross, John Mayer, and John Stamos. “I know it made him smile big. Thank you to everyone who came out to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us.”

Rizzo went on to add that everyone should follow Bob Saget’s lead and tell their loved ones how much they mean to them every day. “Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love.”

The Comedy Store reposted the special tribute and wrote, “It was an honor to know him and share this special night. We love you, Bob.”

Kelly Rizzo Opens Up About Grieving Bob Saget

During a recent interview on Today, Kelly Rizzo spoke about how she is grieving the loss of her husband, Bob Saget. “I was just telling some of my family that today’s a little bit… there’s a little more of a sense of calm. I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore. Or at least all day.”

Although she is still processing Bob Saget’s sudden death, Rizzo said she’s slowly coming to terms with the Full House star being gone. “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now. Everything is a memory. Everything reminds me of him. So, that’s bee difficult, but also wonderful at the same time.”

Rizzo also discussed the outpouring of support and love for Bob Saget after the news broke about his passing. “I don’t know how else I’d be getting through this right now, she explained. Rizzo then agreed that he was a “I love you” type of person. “He put it all out there. Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all. He told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message.”

Rizzo went on to add that if anyone knew Bob Saget, and he loved them, they would know it. “There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”