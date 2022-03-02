Bob Saget made a difference in so many people’s lives. His wife Kelly Rizzo says he didn’t realize just how much of a difference he actually made.

It has been more than a month since Bob Saget passed away and the entire world is still reeling. That includes his wife, Kelly Rizzo. The 42-year-old recently sat down with People Magazine to talk about the lasting impact Saget made on the world and all of the love and support she’s received since his death.

“I just wanted to take a second to say to everybody that it has not gone unnoticed,” Rizzo told the outlet.

She added that she has been “incredibly grateful and appreciative” of everyone who has reached out to her and showed her love and support.

“I have had people who were strangers that now have become friends on Instagram. So many people have shared their stories with me of the loss that you’ve been through, and you’ve poured out your heart, and it’s just really kind that you’ve tried to help me by sharing your stories.”

Everyone goes through grief at some point in their lives. For Kelly Rizzo, this whole thing is a first to her and she is right in the middle of the public eye.

“This whole grief thing is something that I’ve learned recently. A lot of people don’t really understand, don’t really like to talk about it, it’s not a very fun topic, but it’s something that at one point or another, we all go through. And even though I’m still very new to this world, I feel I’ve kinda had a crash course in it. Especially doing it very publicly, it adds a whole other level. It takes it to this different place that you understand things in a certain way.”

All the Love and Support Has Been a Bright Spot for Bob Saget’s Wife

To cope with the sudden loss of your spouse would be an impossible task for anyone. But Kelly Rizzo has a huge support system — one that is even bigger than she could possibly imagine. And she’s grateful for everyone who has reached out to her.

“I can assure you that the kindness you all have shown has been a little bright spot and has made this a bit easier. The thing that has really helped is seeing how much you all loved Bob because this outpouring is something like, I don’t think anybody has ever seen.”

Meanwhile, Rizzo says that Bob Saget didn’t even know the impact on the world that he truly had.

“Seeing how much of an impact he had on all your lives is life-changing and [it’s] just immeasurable how much it means to all of us, and especially how much I know it would mean to Bob. He thought he was pretty well-liked [but] I don’t think he had any idea that it was to this extent how much of a difference he truly made, and so that is what I am so grateful for. So thank you all for showing me that.”