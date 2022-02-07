Kelly Rizzo Reflects on Late Husband Bob Saget’s Love for the Ocean with Stunning Sunset Photo

Kello Rizzo takes some time to honor her late husband Bob Saget with a stunning sunset photo. She remembers how much Saget loved the sunsets on the ocean.

In a recent Instagram post, Rizzo is staring at the sun setting behind the ocean. And it looks absolutely breathtaking. She decided to drive to the beach in Los Angeles, California, and enjoy the 60-degree evening weather. If Bob Saget was there, he would be admiring the amazing view right beside her.

In the caption of the post, Rizzo shared a heartfelt message. She reminds her followers and herself that the ocean heals.

The captions reads: “They say the ocean is healing. I know Bob believed that. He loved the ocean so much. He also loved a good sunset, and would always love to capture one for me. Wishing he was with me to see this one. But so grateful to have the opportunity to be here and take in the sea air and see part of God’s miracle. Actually, I know he’s here. Just wish I brought a couple cigars for us. Oh well, next time.”

Taking in the Fresh Ocean Air For Bob Saget

It looks like Kelly Rizzo is at complete peace in this picture. There’s nothing more peaceful and relaxing than watching the sunset fade while listening to the waves crash against the shore. Rizzo also knows that Bob Saget is looking down on this moment and enjoying it just as much as she is.

While she’s taking in the nice LA weather and even better views, fans are flooding the comments with nothing but kindness. For example, one Instagram user wrote, “Love you, Kelly. I hope the ocean brings some healing.”

Another user told Rizzo to always hold onto the memories.

“There’s something special about watching sunsets together. My grandparents used to take me down to the ocean to watch for the green flash. To this day I haven’t seen it, but I know I’ll smile when I do. Those little things that remind you of Bob will keep popping up. Hold on tight to them and He’ll take care of the rest.”

Kelly Rizzo Shares How She’s Grieving Her Late Husband’s Unexpected Death

Recently, Kelly Rizzo sat down with Today to explain how she grieves the loss of her late husband. In the interview, she mentioned how everything reminds her of him.

She recalled how Bob Saget loved everyone he met, no matter who they were.

“Anyone he met and even spent any time with at all, he told them he loved them endlessly and tirelessly. And that was his entire message,” Rizzo said. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never, ever a doubt in your mind.”