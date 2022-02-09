Kelly Rizzo Reflects on ‘One Month Without’ Late Husband Bob Saget with Heartwarming Video

Kelly Rizzo shared a beautiful montage video online featuring her late husband, Bob Saget.

On the one month anniversary of the actor and comedian’s unexpected death, Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo is honoring his memory. The 42 year old posted a compilation on her Instagram page that showed her and Bob out to eat on several occasions, drinking champagne, and just generally enjoying their time together.

”One month without this incredible man,” Rizzo wrote in the caption. “Bob truly lived life to its fullest. He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’”

Rizzo shared that one of the primary ways the two enjoyed their time together was “sharing and exploring amazing food around the world.”

Kelly Rizzo Shares Restaurant Adventures With Bob Saget

“We were in our happy place together whenever we were out at a restaurant, hotel lobby bar, or even our own kitchen when I would try out a new creation on him,” she continued. “He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest. Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

Supporters left their condolences and stories in the comments of Rizzo’s post. One beauty-focused account reflected that “Bob knew what life was all about.”

“He knew it was about enjoying the good times to the fullest,” the follower wrote. “He loved nothing more than enjoying those good moments life offered with you and his girls. This was a beautiful reminder of how funny and full of life he always was and I’d be lying if I said I got through it with dry eyes. Love you so much, Kelly.”

An Emotional Grief From the Late Comedian’s Wife

Kelly Rizzo broke her silence after Saget’s death in an emotional interview with TODAY recently. She struggled to hold in her tears as she candidly spoke on her life partner. “He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and I mean, quite frankly anyone he met — even spend any time with at all — he told them he loved them endlessly, and tirelessly, and that was his entire message,” she recalled in January.

“If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never ever a doubt in your mind. I mean, even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there.. Every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them? All the time.’ It was just amazing.”