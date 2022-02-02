Kelly Stafford Opens Up About Emotional Moment During Rams Game

The wife of Super Bowl-bound Matt Stafford, Kelly, recently celebrated the Rams win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. And the moment was made more special for the couple as she ran onto the field the moment the team won. Finding her husband, she embraced him in a hug. And now Kelly is opening up about just what that meant to her.

In her podcast “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford,” Kelly addressed the triumphant win.

“I felt like I couldn’t function in this moment,” Kelly says following the big win. “We go down this elevator and the elevator opens and I don’t even wait for security to let us in, Anna Kupp [the wife of Rams receiver Cooper Kupp] and I, we just start sprinting.”

The mother of four is no stranger to life as the wife of an NFL player. She was in Detroit where Matt Stafford played for the last 12 seasons and recently made the big move to Los Angeles. Further, the two have been through it all in recent years. In 2019, Kelly developed a brain tumor that required a 12-hour surgery. She leaned on her husband through that difficult time and celebrated two years tumor-free in April 2021, per the New York Post.

Amid the chaos Sunday, Kelly says she couldn’t immediately spot Matt.

“I’m like, ‘Alright, Kelly, be smart in this moment, look for the cameras, he’s going to be surrounded by cameras,’” she said. “And I see him, and I don’t think we even said anything, I just jumped on him and we just embraced.”

Matt Stafford Discusses Moment With Wife Kelly Stafford

The emotional moment was captured by dozens of camera crews. But that didn’t stop her from congratulating her husband of seven years.

“We’ve been through a lot, and it’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Kelly says. “I’m just so f–king happy for him. He’s put so much work into this, not only this year but his entire life. So that moment is one I’ll never forget.”

And Matt was just as excited to share the moment with Kelly. He spoke about her and that moment in a press conference following the game.

“I couldn’t have done it without her, she’s an unbelievable part of my life, I’m so lucky to be with her and have the children that I have, the family that I have, it’s the best part of my life. This is great, but that’s so much better,” the quarterback says.

He also went on to say:

“To share that moment with her was so cool, she’s been through a lot of that with me, and we’ve leaned on each other at separate times to help ourselves get through whatever we’re having to get through, she’s special to me, and I’m just so happy that I got to spend that time with her.”

Matt Stafford will lead the Rams into Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13 as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.