Ken Jennings Declares Johnny Gilbert and ‘Jeopardy!’ Will Complete Your Valentines Day

Back on February 2, Punxsutawney Phil, the weather-predicting groundhog, saw his shadow, condemning us to six more weeks of winter and a cold and dreary Valentine’s Day. Don’t fret, though, because Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! has a solution: watch Jeopardy!, of course!

It started with the Jeopardy! Twitter account posting a category from Round 2 of today’s episode of Jeopardy!. The category reads, “Johnny Gilbert reads lyrics from the heart” and the tweet is captioned with a single word: “swoons”.

This gave Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings a great idea. He reposted the Jeopardy! tweet and added, “It’s not Valentine’s Day if you’re not curled up in front of a warm fire, listening to Johnny Gilbert with that special someone.”

It’s not Valentine’s Day if you’re not curled up in front of a warm fire, listening to Johnny Gilbert with that special someone. https://t.co/u1pTmLaldG — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) February 14, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, for this category, 93-year-old Johnny Gilbert reads lyrics to popular songs. Contestants then guess which song he’s reciting in the form of a question.

Jennings’ suggestion isn’t a bad one, as fans can’t get enough of Johnny Gilbert’s melodic voice, leaving comments such as, “To hear Johnny Gilbert speak, one would never guess he was in his 90s. His voice is still so youthful!” and “That was a great category, please use him more often. Always fun!”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Wins the Heart of Fan Turned Contestant

Whether or not you agree with Ken Jennings’ idea of a perfect Valentine’s Day date, his recent interaction with a fan-turned-contestant will warm your heart.

In today’s episode of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings got an unexpected blast from the past when a contestant produced a signed photo of him that’s she’s been carrying as a good luck charm for the last 18 years. Back in 2004, a high school-aged Carrie Christian wrote a fan letter to Jennings as part of a school assignment. And to her amazement, she received a response!

Ken Jennings sent the young fan a picture of himself with Alex Trebek, writing, “Carrie – thanks for being a fan!” below the image, along with his signature.

We’re giving her an A+ on that assignment (plus extra credit for making it onto the show)! pic.twitter.com/jdYfohDzXT — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 14, 2022

Well, Carrie Christian is all grown up now and is a competitor on Jeopardy! rather than watching from home! How many people can say that they not only received a personalized response to their fan mail but later met their chosen celebrity in person as well?

When Jennings asks Christian if the photo has brought her luck over the years, she replies, “It has, I think. I’m here!” Jennings agrees, saying, “You made it on the show, that’s the hard part. Congratulations!”