Kenny Chesney Congratulates Tom Brady After His NFL Retirement

After days of uncertainty surrounding the NFL future of Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion revealed on his personal Instagram Tuesday that he was retiring. His NFL career is over… for now, at least. After the announcement by Brady, folks from everywhere turned to their social media platforms and wished perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever do it well. This included country music icon Kenny Chesney who congratulated Tom Brady after his NFL retirement.

Very proud of my friend @TomBrady. You inspired us all with your work ethic and passion. Congrats pal. pic.twitter.com/KOSRCFMSum — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) February 1, 2022

In the tweet, Chesney wrote, “Very proud of my friend @TomBrady. You inspired us all with your work ethic and passion. Congrats pal.”

Brady retired from the NFL on Tuesday after playing almost to his forty-fifth birthday. After coming up just short of another Super Bowl appearance for the Bucs this season, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring versus the Kansas City Chiefs the year prior. He totaled three MVP awards throughout his career. His biggest moment was perhaps his comeback versus the Atlanta Falcons. The team was down 28-3 midway through the third quarter before they rallied and won the game.

Kenny Chesney And Peyton Manning

Chesney is not only friendly with Brady, though. No, Chesney also has a longstanding friendship with Brady’s biggest NFL rival throughout his career. It’s former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt Peyton Manning.

Peyton told Music Mayhem, “Kenny was a diehard Tennessee fan growing up, growing up in the East Tennessee, Knoxville area, he played the national anthem, sang ‘Me and You’ I think at halftime and hung out on the sidelines for the game.” Manning obviously was the star quarterback at Tennessee at the time. Manning continued, “And he was into it. He wasn’t just thinking it was cool to be on the sidelines. He was into the game and you felt that.”

Chesney was a real football fan. A real diehard Tennessee fan. That appealed to Peyton.

He continued, “And so he and I connected then and then went and saw him play a couple of shows at a fair in Knoxville, up in Bristol.” The two started to become friends. Manning added, “A lot of his songs were coming out at the time. And you felt that connection going to school in Knoxville and following a guy that was from the area. You felt even a closer bond with that performer. And Kenny ended up singing at the church at my wedding. He performed ‘Me and You’ for my wife and I for our first song at our wedding reception. So just been good friends since then.”

Manning was around for Chesney’s rise in Knoxville. It was the right timing for the two to become friends. Chesney is in quite the company with Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.