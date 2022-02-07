Kevin Bacon Celebrates Tom Brady’s Retirement by Singing to Goats

Actor Kevin Bacon paid tribute to football player Tom Brady after he announced his retirement from the National Football League.

In a video shared to Tik Tok, the Footloose star performed an original song about Brady’s career. However, his audience was a bit unusual. It was made up of goats. Kind of fitting, given Brady’s nickname as the “GOAT,” or Greatest of All Time.

This isn’t the first time Bacon serenaded his animals. The actor previously performed for his animals several times, and his wife Kyra Sedgewick also joined in a handful of times. If the tune of his song sounds familiar, it’s because it’s from “She’s a Lady” by Tom Jones.

As for Brady, he began his career with the NFL in 2000. He played for the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2019, before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his last two seasons. Brady won MVP of the NFL in 2018, 2010, and 2007, and he competed in 10 Super Bowls. Of those 10 appearances, he won seven, setting the record both as a player and for the Patriots as a franchise. As a result, he is widely regarded as one of the best in the game.

Celebrities Celebrate Brady’s Career

After Brady announced his retirement, social media blew up. Fans and celebrities alike paid tribute to his impressive and long career in the NFL.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable career,” NFL Hall-of-Famer, and former rival of Brady, Peyton Manning said. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest of levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”

Additionally, other current and former football players such as Michael Strahan and Antonio Brown congratulated him. Patriots coach Bill Bilichick also released a statement regarding his retirement:

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.”

Non-athletes also praised Brady, ranging from Mark Wahlberg to Kenny Chesney to Brady’s wife, model Gisele Bündchen. Obviously, Brady’s career speaks for itself, and fans will miss him.