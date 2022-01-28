Kevin Costner Directing New Western ‘Horizon’: When Is the Last Time He Worked Behind the Camera?

“Yellowstone” star and director Kevin Costner is heading back behind the camera for “Horizon,” and it’s the first time since 2003’s “Open Range.”

Costner also famously directed and starred in the 1990 film “Dances With Wolves.” The film was a commercial success, earning $184 million domestically and $424 million worldwide. The film won Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for Costner. It also garnered a dozen Oscar nominations.

Costner’s “Open Range” film didn’t do bad either. It had a $22 million budget and pulled in $14 million in its opening weekend. The western with longtime actor Robert Duvall earned $68 million at the domestic box office.

The “Yellowstone” actor’s film starts production on Aug. 29 in Utah, and casting work starts next month.

‘Horizon’ A Pet Project For Kevin Costner

We know a few details about the movie, with the 67-year-old Costner pulling double duty as the star and director. The star’s Territory Pictures production company will produce and finance the film.

Deadline called the movie a longtime passion project for Costner. “Yellowstone” fans probably want to know when Season 5 comes out. There’s no announcement yet, but there have been hints that it’s coming.

As for “Horizon,” Deadline said the film would cover 15 years of pre and post-Civil War expansion and settlement in the American West.

“America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” Costner told Deadline.

The director added that it’s a story of hopes to tell story in “an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the character’s life and death decisions.”

Costner’s Film Company Off The Ground Running

Kevin Costner’s got two other works in progress with his Territory Pictures company.

According to IMDb, “National Parks” is planned with Billy Campbell, Gullermo Diaz, and Blu Hunt. The show’s plot revolves around a small group of elite NPS agents who solve crimes while protecting national treasures. The show hopes to bring out the darker side of these places that attract criminals.

Costner’s company also has another series tentatively called ISB that ABC picked up. Deadline reported that Costner and series co-creator Aaron Helbing (“The Flash,” Spartacus: War of the Damned), A+E Studios, and 20th Century Fox TV are also involved.

Costner and Helbing will write and executive produce the show. The show is about elite special agents of the Investigative Services Branch. The agents solve the most complex and heinous crimes at National Parks in the ISB’s Pacific West region.