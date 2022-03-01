Kevin Costner Narrating and Hosting ‘Yellowstone: One-Fifty’ Docuseries About the National Park

To celebrate Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary, the streaming service Fox Nation is producing a doscuseries about the iconic stretch of land and rivers. And it only seems appropriate to have none other than Kevin Costner host and narrate the show. Which is exactly what Fox Nation announced this week.

The “Yellowstone” actor signed on to host the limited series. It will be four one-hour episodes covering the history, landscape and animals of Yellowstone National Park.

Fox Nation President Jason Klarman said in a press release that the show wouldn’t debut until the fourth quarter of this year. It will also be available exclusively for those who have a streaming subscription to the service.

Additionally, the streaming service first launched in 2018, per Deadline. Since that time, the company has not released any streaming data totals. However, the service is available for $6 per month. On Fox Nation, viewers can find entertainment, political commentary, lifestyle and now “Yellowstone: One-Fifty,” featuring John Dutton himself.

“Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” Klarman said in a press release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

Kevin Costner Develops Docuseries “Onward”

Further, it appears that Kevin Costner is comfortable in television for the time being. In addition to the Yellowstone National Park docuseries, the “Yellowstone” actor is also developing another project which he will narrate.

The series “Onward” is Costner’s nod to indigenous cultures and their struggles in today’s world. He spoke about the project being close to his heart after releasing the show details.

Speaking about the series, showrunner Smitri Mundrha shared more details.

“I’m excited by the opportunity to explore the themes of family, sustainability, culture, and community through a global Indigenous lens. Especially in partnership with storytellers who are most closely connected to those worlds.”

Further, collaborative partner Cale Glendering also offers some insight into the new series.

“‘Onward’ is not only a preservation project but also a celebration of culture,” Glendening said. “My goal is to create the largest visual anthology of Indigenous people in the world so that we can help keep these traditions alive.”

Kevin Costner’s devotion to native cultures in America isn’t new. The “Yellowstone” actor also directed and starred in “Dances with Wolves,” an Oscar-winning film about seeking common ground with Native Americans and learning their traditions.

Additionally, the Western film genre always fascinated Costner, who’s starred in a number of projects about the Wild West. This includes “Wyatt Earp.” When Costner took on the role of John Dutton in “Yellowstone,” it was his first regular TV role.