Kevin Costner Says ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Bull Durham,’ and ‘Yellowstone’ Had ‘Gold Dust’ on Scripts

There’s no question that Kevin Costner has acted in some impressive movies and TV shows over the years. From Superman’s earthly father to a daring Union Army Lieutenant who befriends the native Lakota tribe, Costner is no stranger to producing hits. According to Costner, the secret to his success, from Yellowstone to Field of Dreams, is a dash of “gold dust.”

Upon wrapping up Season 4 of Yellowstone, in which Kevin Costner plays big-time cattle rancher, John Dutton, the seasoned television star sat down with Deadline to discuss the success of Yellowstone and his other projects.

“I don’t think you can ever guarantee popular or critical success,” Costner tells Deadline. “The only thing you can guarantee is your belief in the quality of the script you’re doing. I could never have predicted the success of Field of Dreams or Bull Durham. Those were films made for under $10 million. But I knew they were good, I knew there was gold dust on the scripts. When I read the first script [of Yellowstone], I thought it had a little of that gold dust. I couldn’t have predicted its popularity, or looked five years ahead, but I’m never surprised at what quality can turn into. Being popular and really good doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. And so, I’m pleasantly surprised.”

Costner discusses the success of his projects with modesty, but the numbers are truly something to brag about. Yellowstone, for example, continues to be a ratings hit, racking up over 15 million viewers for its Season 4 finale. This makes it the most-watched television broadcast since the Season 3 premiere of The Walking Dead back in 2017.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of ‘Yellowstone’ and Kevin Costner’s John Dutton

Though the fourth season of the hit drama just came to a close last month on January 2nd, fans are already gearing up for a fifth. Before the Season 4 finale premiered, fans were anxiously awaiting the announcement of a Season 5 release date.

Luckily, they didn’t have to wait long. The day after the finale’s release, Paramount Network confirmed that the show will be renewed for a fifth season. Chris McCarthy, ViacomCBS President and CEO, made the following announcement regarding the show’s renewal. “Yellowstone’s record-breaking performance proves we’ve tapped a cultural nerve and unleashed a passionate audience from the center of the country to each of the coasts. Kevin Costner leads our incredible cast who make the Duttons America’s favorite family. This new season is sure to be another one fans won’t want to miss.”

Season 5 will begin production in May of this year. However, an official release date has not been announced. That said, if the new season follows the pattern set by Season 4, we can expect the Dutton family’s return sometime this fall.