Kevin Costner Set to Star, Direct in New Western ‘Horizon’

New opportunities and a lifelong passion project are on the “Horizon” for Kevin Costner.

Certainly, we’re used to seeing Kevin Costner in front of the camera in the last few years. From his iconic status as the patriarch John Dutton in “Yellowstone” to playing a man on a family mission in “Let Him Go” to even voicing an adorable dog named Enzo in “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” Costner certainly keeps himself busy.

Besides having a passion for acting, specifically Western projects or sports dramas, Costner also has a good amount of experience directing and producing. Now, fans will soon get to see his work behind the camera in an upcoming period Western film called “Horizon.”

According to Deadline, Kevin Costner is directing the movie and is setting August 29 as his production start. He will be filming the movie in Utah. He will direct the Western movie, as well as star in it, produce it, and even finance the movie. He has his own production company called Territory Pictures which will oversee the production.

More on ‘Horizon’ Film

We haven’t seen Costner step behind the camera since his 2003 movie “Open Range.” He starred in and directed this movie about a former gunslinger. The man must return to the job when his cattle crew starts getting threatened by corrupt lawmen.

As it turns out, “Horizon” is a passion project of Costner’s that he has wanted to do for years. The movie will tell the story of the pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

“America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions,” Costner told the news outlet.

Seeing as Kevin Costner is directing, this movie will likely have a pretty stellar cast.

At the same time, Costner will continue working on the very successful “Yellowstone” series.

Kevin Costner Looks Out for Directors

Over the last couple of years, Kevin Costner has devoted his time to acting. Although he may not be in that director’s chair, he’s always keeping directing in the back of his head.

Despite knowing how to direct, Costner admits that he is very good about separating himself from directing when he’s acting.

“Well, I really am able to divorce myself of it. Because, one, I’m glad that they have the pressure. But if a director is able to embrace me, I can just sit back there and look to make sure he doesn’t step on the line. And that doesn’t even mean he has, but if he would spin and asked me something, I’d say something to him. But not in the vein of, ‘I think he’s doing it wrong.’ It’s more of a, ‘I watch and I look out for my director,'” he said during an interview with Huffington Post in 2014.

Although he tries to disconnect, he also says he’s always open to giving input if a director asks for it.