Kid Rock’s ‘Bad Reputation’ Tour Is Being Filmed for Documentary

Days after Kid Rock announced the dates and locations for his upcoming Bad Reputation tour, Fox News personality, Tucker Carlson, announced his film team will be making a documentary about the singer’s 2022 tour.

Speaking about Kid Rock’s upcoming tour, Carlson praised the singer and songwriter for standing up for his beliefs. This includes being anti-mask and anti-vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic. “One thing you never see in the entertainment business is anybody thinking for himself,” Carlson said on Friday. “So when one of them stands alone, we applaud. And that’s why multiplatinum artist and all-around good guy Kid Rock is our focus tonight.”

Carlson goes on to speak about Kid Rock’s latest projects, including singer’s singles Don’t Tell Me How to Live and We the People. “That man has agreed to let our documentary producers to track him on his next tour for a new Tucker Carlson originals,” the Fox News personality shared.

Kid Rock is set to kick off his Bad Reputation tour on April 6th in Evansville, Indiana. Stops on the tour include Columbus, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Dallas, Texas; Raleigh, North Carolina; and two performances in Clarkson, Michigan.

As previously reported, Kid Rock recently announced that he will not be stopping at venues that have COVID-19 vaccine or mask mandates while on his Bad Reputation tour later this spring.

“There’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and venues,” the singer explained. “People saying, ‘I’m not going to that venue because of the vaccine mandate.’ And this, that, and the other. Trust me, we’ve done all our research on this. And the consensus says that all this is going to be done.”

Kid Rock then explains that if there are any venues on his tour schedule that have vaccine mandates, his performance at those venues will be canceled. “I’m not aware of any. But if there are any, they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll get your money back. Because I won’t be showing up either.”

Kick Rock went on to declare that he and his crew have actually scratched a performance in Buffalo, New York as well as Toronto, Canada, and other cities. “I don’t want to with that s— either.”

Kid Rock’s latest single We the People gives listeners a bit of insight into the singer’s thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the vaccine against the virus. The single’s chorus reads, “We the people / Let’s go Brandon.”

The single calls out President Joe Biden, Dr. Fauci, the media, and social media platforms.