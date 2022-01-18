Kid Rock Celebrates Birthday With Throwback Photo as a Kid

Kid Rock is celebrating his 51st birthday today, January 17th. And in true Kid Rock fashion, he’s having fun and he just doesn’t care. He started his birthday off with a good laugh after his best friend sent him a funny picture in the morning.

According to a tweet posted by the singer, his best friend sent him a message that said “Happy Birthday Bob…Here we can see a young Kid Rock (circa 1976) as he starts his descent in to not giving a frogs fat a—….”

Happy Birthday Bob…Here we can see a young Kid Rock (circa 1976) as he starts his descent in to not giving a frogs fat ass….😂

(Sent from my best friend this am…so funny, I had to share) – Thank you for all the well wishes. -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/qzHwPLZFwv — KidRock (@KidRock) January 17, 2022

Kid Rock Hits Back At Song Critics

Kid Rock’s friend is spot on with his birthday message. The singer is known for his colorful and often funny vocabulary. His lyric choice is remarkably on-brand for one of the latest songs he’s released, titled “Don’t Tell Me How To Live.” In the song, he criticizes cancel culture and how popular it has become in recent years.

As any artist would be, he’s proud of the music he creates and stands by it. However, Kid Rock is NOT open to constructive criticism. In fact, people that have criticized his new music just fuel him to make more. He called his naysayers “pansy a— woke critics and trolls” on a Facebook post. “Thank you for the inspiration!” he added.

His Facebook post might as well be an extension of his new song, seeing as how they both address the same thing. Kid Rock might switch between music genres often, but his message is always consistent. Party, have fun, and relax a little bit. “Remember ‘Sticks and Stones may break my bones….?’ Whatever happened to that sh–? Quit being so dam offended, toughen up and enjoy life!”

He Planned For a 50-Song Album Last Year… Will We Still Get It?

“Don’t Tell Me How To Live” is one of two singles that the artist has recently released. The other is titled “Ala-F****n-Bama.” Around his birthday last year, the singer said that he actually had plans to retire. Before he did that, though, he wanted to release a 50-song album (this was around his 50th birthday). Of course, the album would be a mix of songs – there would be 10 hip-hop tracks, 10 country tracks, 10 rock tracks, and 20 unreleased songs.

Things didn’t quite go as planned, though. The pandemic brought many things to a halt, including Kid Rocks’ prospective album. Of course, that hasn’t stopped him from releasing a couple of new songs. In the grand scheme of things, maybe they’ll be a part of his grand vision for the 50-song album. His two most recent singles are the first music he’s released in years. The last time Kid Rock put out new music was in 2017, with the release of his album Sweet Southern Sugar. The artist also published a Greatest Hits collection the year after.