Kid Rock Reveals Dates for ‘Bad Reputation Tour’

Singer and songwriter Kid Rock took to his Instagram on Monday (January 24th) to announce dates and special guests for his 2022 “Bad Reputation” Tour.

“Bad Reputation Tour with special guests you don’t want to miss!” Kid Rock declared in the post. The special guests are Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, Foreigner, and Grand Funk Railroad. The guests will appear at various shows.

Kid Rock’s tour includes stops at Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; West Palm Beach, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas. He will also be performing two shows in Clarkson, Michigan at the end of the tour.

The tour date news comes just a little over a month after the singer and songwriter announced his latest single, Ala-F****n-Bama. The song is dedicated to the state and for those “who like to rock in general,” according to the musician. He also said it is definitely some tailgate music for those who do not mind a few “f-bombs.”

In November 2021, Kid Rock announced his single Don’t Tell Me How to Live, which criticized “cancel culture.” Following the track’s release, the singer addressed its criticism by stating the “pansy a— woke critics and trolls” are exactly what inspired the not-so-loving ballad. Some of the lyrics include, “So what the f—s up with all the backlash? // You snowflakes, here’s a news flash! And, these minions and their agendas // Every opinion has a millennial offended // But this amendment one, it rings true // And if you don’t dissent, b—-, then see number two.”

Kid Rock Spoke About Everyone Respecting Other People’s Opinions

The Hill reported that during a 2018 interview with Fox and Friends, Kid Rock spoke about how everyone should respect each other’s opinions. “We can disagree and still be cordial with one another. And just talk about things without going for each other’s throats. And protesting everything. God Forbid you say something a little bit wrong. You’re racist, homophobic, Islamophobic.”

Kid Rock also stated that everyone just needs to calm down. “Get a little less politically correct. I would say I love everybody,” he went on to explain. However, the singer went on to have a few choice words for The View co-host, Joy Behar. “Except I’d say screw that Joy Behar b—. Everybody but that. I [do] apologize for the language, not the sentiment.”

In September 2017, Kid Rock spoke about the country’s division during one of his performances in Michigan. “It’s no secret we’re divided and we all should take some blame. And we all should be ashamed because all we seem scared to call him by his name [points to a picture of Jesus.”

Also during the show, Kid Rock asked Jesus to guide everyone with his wisdom and give everyone the strength to fight. “To fight the tyrant evils that lurk here and abroad and remind us all we are just one nation under God.”