Kid Rock Says He ‘Won’t Be Showing Up’ to Venues with Vaccine Mandates During Upcoming Tour

Kid Rock won’t be playing at any venues with mask or vaccine mandates during his upcoming Bad Reputation tour. The singer mentioned this in a recent Facebook video he posted. During the video, he brought up COVID and his tour. He had apparently become aware of a lot of fans wondering about mandates. And he came prepared with an answer.

There are a couple of different ways that this could play out during his Bad Reputation tour. The singer is hopeful that many places will have relaxed their mask and vaccine mandates by the time his concert rolls around. This is possible, as his tour is still a few months away. The tour starts in April and goes until September. Even though it would be ideal if venues would relax on mandates before his tour, he’s prepared for the venues and areas that don’t. His solution is quite simple: just don’t play there.

Tour Dates Could Get Canceled – And Some Places Were Already Skipped Ahead of Time

That’s right, Outsiders. When it comes down to it, Kid Rock will not be performing at any venues that still have mask or vaccine mandates in place. “If there are any of these venues — I’m not aware of any — they’re gonna be gone by the time we get to your city,” Kid Rock said. “If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry, you’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

He went on to say that he had purposefully not booked tours in some cities. Buffalo, New York, for example, was left out because it had mandates in place. Yahoo states that the singer did his best to avoid areas that could cause problems on that front. However, some stops on his tour are currently requiring a negative test or proof of vaccination. Of course, by the time Kid Rock rolls through, these protocols could be gone.

Kid Rock on New Singles, ‘We the People’ and ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’

Kid Rock went on to mention some of his new singles in the Facebook video. “If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing, ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People,’ while people are holding up their f—ing vaccine cards and wearing masks — that s—t ain’t happening,” he said.

Those are the names of two of his new singles that have recently been released. Of course, the response to these new songs has been a bag of mixed reactions. He has a lot of fans out there. There are also a lot of people out there that probably don’t care too much for his music. As it turns out, that’s exactly who he’s been writing these new songs for. In fact, for ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live,’ the singer said that “pansy a— woke critics and trolls” inspired the song.