Kid Rock Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo With His Son From Video Shoot

Singer Kid Rock took to Instagram for a father-and-son photo on Monday after finishing up three music videos for his upcoming album.

The singer-musician announced he had just wrapped shooting three videos last Friday. He told followers about videos for “We The People,” “Never Quit,” and his unique hip hop song “Shakedown.” Kid Rock did the song with his son, Bobby Jr.

Kid Rock thanked fans who sent in videos for “We The People” and fans that got wild for the cameras “at my honky tonk!”

The singer promised more music and videos with the announcement of his album. Kid Rock said that would drop before the tour and that production is underway.

Fans Loved The Family Photo

Another Canadian fan tried to bring Kid Rock into the Freedom Convoy protest support. Instagram user dawwwwn_ashleeey_ said the protesters were playing his music. She added that the group needed more people like Rock to help them get their freedoms back.

Another Texan fan told Rock and his son that they were “bad ass.” She thanked him for sharing the photo and said she “looked forward to seeing you in Ft. Worth.”

It was a nice-looking family photo with the 51-year-old star and his 24-year-old son. One fan said the two looked like they had an “awesome bonding time.”

Too bad he couldn’t get his cute granddaughter for the photo too. Rock has documented his time with her on Instagram as well.

The musician reportedly joked with Rolling Stone magazine that becoming a granddad so early has kept his “redneck street cred in good standing.”

Kid Rock To Tour With Foreigner

The singer’s U.S. tour starts in April with some help from Foreigner, Grand Funk Railroad, and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening occasionally. Ultimate Classic Rock reported on the acts.

The singer’s publicity team made the tour announcement late last month.

Kid Rock’s Bad Reputation Tour starts April 6 in Evansville, Ind. and will go through Sept. 17 to Clarkson, Mich. The tour coincides with Rock’s “Bad Reputation” album. It’s his first since 2017’s “Sweet Southern Sugar.”

Recently, Kid Rock announced he would not play at any venue with vaccine mandates. Recently, he told fans that he scratched Buffalo, N.Y., Toronto, and several other cities for their restrictions.

The artist added, “I don’t want to deal with that s— either, and I know you don’t.”

This announcement came a few months after the star said his upcoming tour could possibly be his last one. At least that’s what he told Michigan Live.

“I’m not trying to sell tickets, oh this is the last tour, you better come out and see me, but it very well could be for the unforeseen future,” Rock said in a Facebook video. “I really don’t know for the unforeseen future if we’ll do a big tour again.”

The singer had to cancel a few August shows at Billy Bob’s Texas because several band members caught COVID.