Kid Rock Takes Meme Poking Fun at Him in Stride: ‘Funny is Funny’

Knowing when to have a good laugh, singer and songwriter Kid Rock shared a meme poking fun at him in his latest post on Twitter.

“Funny is funny!” Kid Rock stated in the tweet. “Even when you’re the butt of the joke! Have a great weekend and remember to laugh… a lot.”

Funny is funny! Even when you're the butt of the joke! 🙈😂 Have a great weekend and remember to laugh…a lot! -Kid Rock pic.twitter.com/yJNjo2cZVN — KidRock (@KidRock) February 19, 2022

Kid Rock’s latest post is also a far cry from his previous social media rants against his single Don’t Tell Me How to Live. Following the single’s release, the singer and songwriter noticed some chatter among those who criticized the track. He declared in a Facebook post that the “pansy a— woke critics and trolls” as the key inspirations to the single. “Thank you for the inspiration! Keep shoveling coal on the fire you idiots! I f—ing love it! To the Kid Rock dysfunctional family, we already know there is NO tribe like ours in music, period.”

Following the release of Don’t Tell Me How to Live, Kid Rock announced We The People, which is described as the “anti-vaccine and mask mandate anthem.” The track takes aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci, a prominent figure in the fight against COVID-19, and praises President Donald Trump.

Kid Rock Promises to Release New Music & Announces Upcoming ‘Bad Reputation’ Tour

With the promise to release new music, Kid Rock has also announced dates for his upcoming Bad Reputation tour. The tour will kick off at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and will feature stops in Columbus, Ohio; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Panama City Beach, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee; and Tampa, Florida. The singer and songwriter will also have two shows at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in September.

However, Kid Rock recently stated that he has no plans to perform at venues with mask and vaccine mandates. He shared in a video last month, “If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing Don’t Tell Me How to Live or We the People while people are holding up their vaccine cards and wearing masks… that ain’t happening.”

This may mean that some shows could get canceled due to potential new rules and regulations from venues. Kid Rock shared, “If there are any of these venues — I’m not aware of any — they’re gonna be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry, you’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

Kid Rock also pointed out that purposefully not book tours in some cities. Although he made that comment, there are currently some venues on the tour list that are requiring either a negative test or proof of vaccination.