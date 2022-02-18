Kid Rock Takes Swipe at President Biden Over Surging Gas Prices

Never been one to hold back on his political opinions, Kid Rock took to his Twitter account to take a swipe at President Biden over surging gas prices throughout the U.S.

Kid Rock, who is a well-known critic of the Biden Administration, shared his thoughts on the social media platform. “President Biden is telling us to expect a hit to our economy and higher gas prices if Russia invades the Ukraine. Gas prices have been so low until now! He and the media clearly think We The People are stupid. Let’s go Brandon!”

Kid Rock also shares a link to his new singles. One single, We the People, featuring the chorus, “We the people/Let’s go Brandon,” which is an anti-President Biden sentiment that went viral last fall.

Along with We the People, another new single from the singer is Don’t Tell Me How to Live, which critics “cancel culture.” The lyrics include “So what the f—s up with all the backlash? // You snowflakes, here’s a news flash! And, these minions and their agendas // Every opinion has a millennial offended // But this amendment one, it rings true // And if you don’t dissent, b—-, then see number two.”

Kid Rock previously spoke out against the criticism towards Don’t Tell Me How to Live. In December, the singer declared that “pansy a— woke critics and trolls” are exactly why he created the single to begin with. “Thank you for the inspiration! Keep shoveling coal on the fire you idiots! I f—ing love it! To the Kid Rock dysfunctional family, we already know there is NO tribe like ours in music, period.”

Kid Rock also promised that more songs will be released and a new album will debut in 2022 along with a “monster” tour.

What Is Causing Gas Prices to Increase?

As previously reported, one energy strategist recently warned that consumers will need to prepare themselves for higher gas prices if the Russia-Ukraine conflict worsens. It was reported that Russia currently produces 10% of the global demand for gas. This is equal to roughly 10 million barrels of oil per day. However, the conflict may cause a disruption in the fossil fuel supply chain.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Energy Word Founder, Dan Dicke, explained the situation. “My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 to $7. Forget about $150 a gallon, I don’t know where we will be by then.”

President Biden spoke about the situation between Russia and Ukraine earlier this week. He stated that Americans need to prepare for higher energy prices in the U.S. if Russian President Vladimir Putin decides to invade Ukraine. This means that the Biden Administration will need to put “powerful sanctions” in place. “I will not pretend this will be painless.”