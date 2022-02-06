‘LA Ink’ Star Kat Von D and Her Son Awoken By Intruder in LA Home

Popular tattoo artist Kat Von D had an unfortunate Saturday night.

The “LA Ink” artist was sleeping in her L.A. mansion when she suddenly realized an intruder was wandering around upstairs. Von D was also in the house with her 3-year-old son as well.

According to TMZ, Kat Von D was asleep until she suddenly noticed a bright beam of light passing through her home. This woke her up at around 10:15 p.m. She then was exceptionally quick on her feet when she swooped up her son and sprinted outside of the home. She quickly called 911.

When the police arrived, a strange scene unfolded.

Strange Scene Inside of Kat Von D’s Home

The police found a man in his 30s walking around in the upstairs portion of the house. At this time, police were unsure if this man knew he was specifically in Kat Von D’s house or if he just wandered into a random mansion. Apparently, he told the police that he was buying the house and needed to use the bathroom. Her stunning house has recently entered the market at $15 million. There is a slim chance the man knew this piece of information.

Now, this man is in custody and got charged with residential burglary. There were no signs of forced entry. That means the man must have gone through an open door or window.

It’s still unclear exactly what he was hoping to achieve inside of the house.

Kat Von D Striking Victorian Mansion

Kat Von D surely put her artistry to work in her current mansion located in Windsor Square. While other homes nearby are also stunning, Von D’s is incredibly unique.

It’s a three-story Victorian home that she has listed at $15 million currently. It takes up a total of 12,500 square feet, and it does it in style. The home features chandeliers, stained glass windows, and gorgeous fireplaces. The outside of the home is a reddish color with a stone-colored roof.

According to Los Angeles Times, all-in-all, it’s an 11-bedroom, 8.5 bathroom home that also has a full library, theater, salon, and a bar. It has a living room with hand-painted ceilings as well as a hidden bar tucked away.

There’s one feature on the house that is sure to amaze. That is the vibrant blood-red swimming right by the house.

It’s surely a tough home to leave behind. However, Kat Von D is putting her restoration talents to work at a Victorian-style home in Indiana. This home was originally built in 1896. It was eventually purchased by British screenwriter Lucy Dahl, the daughter of Roald Dahl. While she owned the home it was used for the 2003 movie “Cheaper by the Dozen.”