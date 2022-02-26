‘LA Ink’ Star Kat Von D Forced To Cancel Upcoming Tour Due To Personal Reasons

Huge news for folks hoping to catch LA Ink star Kat Von D and her band live at an upcoming show in the States, she’s canceling.

That’s right, the tattoo artist and musician had to put out a statement on the matter. There isn’t a public reason for the cancelations, but this is going to affect 14 shows. You just have to check out the post below and see it for yourself, to be honest.

“TOUR UPDATE,” the caption says. “It is with the heaviest of heart, that due to unforeseeable reasons, [much too personal to share publicly], we have to push back our upcoming tour dates in the US to the summer, right after we return from our Europe/UK dates.”

That means shows from now until April. May is the start of the Kat Von D European tour. And dates are going to be held throughout the month leading up to June. After that, fans can expect the band to make up those American tour dates.

“The love+support you guys have showed me and my music has been overwhelming, and the decision to push back these tour dates was not an easy one,” the caption continued. “But one I am hoping you guys will understand with compassion. Automatic ticket refunds will happen, and we will update you on new US tour dates as soon as possible!”

The response from Kat Von D’s fans was much different than the reaction from Kacey Musgraves fans when she canceled her show tonight in Toronto. Perhaps it was the timing of the message. However, it seems fans are understanding of Kat’s decision for the most part.

Now fans will have to wait about 3 months or so before they see Kat Von D on stage.

Kat Von D Has Home Broken Into

The beginning of this month was not great for Kat Von D. Her and her son were woken up in the middle of the night by an intruder. When she saw someone was in the house, she grabbed her son and got out as soon as possible and then called the police. After they arrived, law enforcement found a man in his 30s wandering around upstairs.

There was no sign of forced entry. So, that likely means the man got in through an open window or door. At the time of the arrest, it was unclear what the man wanted to accomplish in the home. When he was questioned, he said that he was buying the home and needed to use the bathroom. The mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

It seems that everyone was fine and the man was charged with residential burglary. Kat Von D is looking to move and restore a Victorian home in Indiana. The house was featured in Cheaper By the Dozen, the 2003 version.