‘LA Law’ Adds New Cast Members

Nostalgia still is rocking your TV screen. And ABC still is adding more cast members to its revival pilot for LA Law, the ground-breaking 1980s-era legal drama.

And why not. A whole generation of fans can discover that the courtroom isn’t really all about mundane motions and legal briefs.

Deadline reported Wednesday that LA Law added Kacey Rohl to the pilot to play Sonia Layton. Rohl’s character is a “social justice warrior,” who is an administrator in the office. But according to the character description, she has “as sharp a legal mind as any of the attorneys on staff.”

Rohl probably is best known for her role as Alena in Arrow. Plus, Arrow alum Juliana Harkavy also is joining the cast for LA Law, although we don’t know much about her character.

LA Law will throw it back to the former cast as well as looking forward to newer lawyers and outlandish cases.

The original show, which ran from 1986-94, was all about the law office of McKenzie Brackman, which was located in glitzy downtown Los Angeles. The firm did it all, from divorces to taxes to defending high and low-profile criminals.

(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

LA Law Features Two Old Characters and a New Name for Firm

In the LA Law revival, the firm has changed names to Becker Rollins. And that’s because two of the characters from the old show are still hard at work on the new one. Blair Underwood reprises his role as Jonathan Rollins. And Corbin Bernsen still is playing Arnie Becker, although we’re not sure if he’s also still a womanizer. Back in the old show, Arnie Becker specialized in divorce law and wasn’t above sleeping with some of his clients.

According to Deadline, LA Law will kick it up an outlandish notch. Becker Rollins will specialize in the “most high-profile, boundary-pushing and incendiary cases.” It is 2022, so more is more when it comes to legal cases.

Underwood is one of the executive producers for the new LA Law.

The late Steven Bochco created LA Law. He was one of the most prolific producers of his time. He also created Hill Street Blues and NYPD Blue, along with Doogie Howser. Dayna, Bochco’s widow, is involved in producing the revival of LA Law.

The original show included Harry Hamlin, Jimmy Smits, Susan Dey, Alan Rachins and Jill Eikenberry. The breakout stars included Hamlin as Michael Kuzak, a young partner at McKenzie Brachman, and Dey as Grace Van Owen.

People magazine named Hamlin as its “Sexiest Man Alive” in 1987. The honor was relatively new back then. Hamlin was the third honoree, following Mel Gibson and future NCIS star Mark Harmon.

If you’re a fan of 1970s-era TV, you celebrated the reappearance of Dey. High school boys across the country put up her posters when Dey played Laurie Partridge on the Partridge Family. On LA Law, she was an assistant district attorney who dated Kuzak, who she called “Mickey.”

If ABC green lights the pilot into a series, maybe LA Law will continue the trend its established in the 1980s. The series featured young guest stars who evolved into big names in the acting business. Some of the guest stars included Bryan Cranston, Don Cheadle, Kevin Spacey, Kathy Bates, Lucy Lui and David Schwimmer.

In its original run, LA Law won 15 Emmys, including four for Outstanding Drama Series.